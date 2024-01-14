en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Mars: Recurring Slope Lineae Observed, Unraveling Planetary Mysteries

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Mars: Recurring Slope Lineae Observed, Unraveling Planetary Mysteries

In a recent observation, scientists have discovered recurring slope lineae (RSL) on Mars, which are dark streaks appearing on the planet’s steep slopes. The peculiar aspect of these streaks is their transient nature. They appear during the Martian summers and disappear in the winters. Interestingly, such features were present in previous images but failed to draw significant attention in 2013 during a comprehensive monitoring series.

Decoding RSL Phenomena

The RSL phenomena have been a subject of intrigue for the scientific community. Hypotheses suggest that these might be flows of various materials. The nature of these flows – whether they are liquid water, brines, or dry sandy material – remains uncertain and could vary across different Martian locations.

Mars Dunes and RSL

Dunes on Mars have exhibited RSL-like streaks in prior images. The continued monitoring aims to comprehend this activity and validate the RSL-granular flow model. This model attempts to explain the formation and movement of these streaks.

Significance in Astrobiology and Astrogeology

The study of these features holds paramount importance in astrobiology and astrogeology. If these streaks turn out to be flows of liquid water or brines, it could provide pivotal clues about the presence of liquid water in Mars’ past or present. Furthermore, it would immensely contribute to our understanding of the geological processes on Mars.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
4 mins ago
Revolutionizing CRISPR Prediction: AI-Based Approach Provides New Insights
In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the Wurzburg Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research and the Helmholtz AI Cooperative have developed a machine learning approach that significantly improves the predictive accuracy of CRISPR technologies. This development offers valuable insights for designing more effective CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) experiments, with potential implications for both biotechnology and basic
Revolutionizing CRISPR Prediction: AI-Based Approach Provides New Insights
The Alien Universe Returns: Noah Hawley's Vision of a Retrofuturistic Earth
51 mins ago
The Alien Universe Returns: Noah Hawley's Vision of a Retrofuturistic Earth
ITCS 2024: A Beacon of Innovation in Theoretical Computer Science
52 mins ago
ITCS 2024: A Beacon of Innovation in Theoretical Computer Science
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
7 mins ago
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
Safety Precautions Essential for April's Eclipse During Solar Cycle Peak
34 mins ago
Safety Precautions Essential for April's Eclipse During Solar Cycle Peak
Engineering Enzymes to Boost Biocatalysis: A Study on E. coli Transketolase (TK)
47 mins ago
Engineering Enzymes to Boost Biocatalysis: A Study on E. coli Transketolase (TK)
Latest Headlines
World News
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
23 seconds
Critique on the Legality of US and UK Airstrikes on Yemen
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
4 mins
Mohammed Kudus: A Double Victory at the SWAG Awards
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
7 mins
Unmasking Salmonella's Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
8 mins
'March for Gaza': Thousands Rally in Washington, Highlighting Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
9 mins
U.S. Election 2024: Voters Zero in on Key Issues
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
13 mins
Political Parties Urged to Prepare for 2026 General Election Amid Deep Fake Concerns
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
18 mins
Uganda News Roundup: From Sanitation to Sports, Politics to Crime
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
18 mins
The Rising Excitement for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
21 mins
Rahul Gandhi Initiates 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
11 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app