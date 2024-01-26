Mapping the Uncharted: BEcoME Project's Voyage to the Ocean Depths

Below the azure expanses of our planet's oceans, a world of mysteries and untold stories lurks, with less than 10% of the seafloor mapped. The Benthic Ecosystem Mapping Engagement (BEcoME) project, a joint venture supported by the Ocean Frontier Institute (OFI) and led by Dalhousie and Memorial University, is striving to change this. Their goal? To shed light on benthic habitats within the changing ocean climate, using cutting-edge seafloor mapping technologies.

Project Zombie: A Voyage into the Unknown

As part of their mission, a team of OFI-supported scientists embarked on a daring expedition to the Pacific Ocean's Galapagos region, known as Project Zombie. Aboard the research vessel Falkor, the team, led by Dr. John Jamieson and Dr. Craig Brown, utilized the Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Sonar (InSAS) developed by Kraken Robotics. This advanced technology provides high-resolution acoustic images and bathymetric maps, rendering clearer pictures of the ocean floor than ever before.

Discoveries Beneath the Waves

The expedition bore remarkable fruit, leading to the discovery of new hydrothermal vents, including one intriguingly named 'Tortugas.' Moreover, the team identified a Pacific white skate nursery and 15 species of seafloor creatures, previously unknown in the area. These revelations underscore the project's importance, demonstrating how much of our oceans remain to be explored and understood.

Mapping Deep Sea Corals in 3D

Alongside Project Zombie, another expedition led by Dr. Katleen Robert took to the seas on Falkor. Their mission was to map deep water coral habitats in 3D using a Voyis Insight Micro laser scanner. This groundbreaking work resulted in the discovery of two deep-sea coral reefs. The data collected will enormously enhance understanding of reef ecosystems in the Galapagos National Marine Reserve and aid in the management of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor.

Through initiatives like the BEcoME project and the tireless work of scientists worldwide, we edge closer to a more comprehensive understanding of our ocean floors. This knowledge is vital as we strive for sustainable ocean stewardship and grapple with the impacts of a changing climate on our marine ecosystems.