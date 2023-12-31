en English
Science & Technology

Making Winter’s Whimsy Last: Five Tips to Preserve Your Snow Sculptures

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:22 pm EST
As winter casts its frosty spell, transforming landscapes into pristine canvases of white, snow enthusiasts across the globe engage in the age-old tradition of creating snow structures. From snowmen standing guard outside homes to intricate igloos, these icy creations are a testament to the season’s charm. However, as the sun emerges or temperatures fluctuate, these transient masterpieces often melt away too soon. This article shares five essential tricks to prolong the life of your snow sculptures, ensuring they remain a part of the winter tableau for as long as possible.

The Art of Location

The first tip in the art of snow preservation is choosing the right location. To protect your creation from the sun’s melting effects, it is prudent to build in a shady area. This tactic reduces direct exposure to the sun, thereby slowing down the melting process.

Surface Selection

The second tip involves avoiding heat-absorbing surfaces like tarmac. Instead, opt for flat, grassy areas which retain cold better. These areas not only provide a solid foundation for your snow structures but also facilitate their longevity.

The Perfect Snow

Not all snow is created equal when it comes to construction. The third trick is to use wetter snow, which stacks better due to its sticky nature. Such snow typically occurs when the temperature hovers around the freezing point, making it ideal for building durable snow sculptures.

A Coat for Your Snow Creation

Science educator Mike Szydlowski recommends an innovative approach to snow preservation – putting a coat on your snow creation. This fourth trick involves providing insulation to the snow structure, which can keep it from melting on warmer days.

A Protective Frozen Layer

The fifth trick is to spray your snow sculpture with water. This technique creates a frozen top layer that protects against quick melting. However, it’s crucial to remember that this trick is only effective when temperatures are near freezing.

To infuse a dash of color and fun into your snow structures, consider using a spray bottle filled with a mixture of food coloring and water. While this bonus tip may not prolong the life of your snow sculpture, it certainly adds to its visual appeal, making your winter tableau even more enchanting.

By employing these tips, snow enthusiasts can enjoy their chilly art for an extended period, adding a touch of enduring whimsy to the winter scenes.

Science & Technology Weather Winter sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

