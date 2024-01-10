Magna Unleashes Groundbreaking 800V eDrive Solution at CES 2024

Magna, a leader in the automotive industry, has showcased its groundbreaking 800V eDrive solution at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. This revolutionary eDrive system sets new industry benchmarks in terms of efficiency, power-to-weight ratio, and torque density. The system is compact, boasting a maximum power output of 250 kW and a peak axle torque of 5,000 Nm, with the unique ability to rotate 90 degrees around its drive axis.

Unparalleled Versatility and Sustainable Design

Designed for versatility, the pioneering eDrive system can function as the main drive or as an auxiliary secondary drive, thanks to an optional eDecoupling feature. Its compact design, 20% shorter than previous models and weighing just 75 kg, offers increased flexibility for system integration in vehicles.

Magna’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the design of this eDrive system. It achieves a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions during production, primarily due to the optimized use of materials. The company has successfully decreased dependence on aluminium and heavy rare earth elements, commonly used in similar products, making this eDrive system more environmentally friendly.

High Performance Across Various Driving Conditions

The system’s efficiency is as high as 93% across various driving conditions and vehicle speeds, making it suitable for vehicles in the C, D, and E segments. This high efficiency, coupled with the eDrive system’s impressive power and torque, ensures a superior driving experience without compromising on environmental sustainability.

Diba Ilunga, President of Powertrain at Magna, has expressed the company’s commitment to providing environmental sustainability and superior driving experiences through the development of their innovative eDrive system. The system’s unveiling at CES 2024 underscores Magna’s dedication to advancing electric drive technology, setting new industry standards, and leading the way towards a more sustainable future.