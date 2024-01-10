en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Magna Unleashes Groundbreaking 800V eDrive Solution at CES 2024

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Magna Unleashes Groundbreaking 800V eDrive Solution at CES 2024

Magna, a leader in the automotive industry, has showcased its groundbreaking 800V eDrive solution at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. This revolutionary eDrive system sets new industry benchmarks in terms of efficiency, power-to-weight ratio, and torque density. The system is compact, boasting a maximum power output of 250 kW and a peak axle torque of 5,000 Nm, with the unique ability to rotate 90 degrees around its drive axis.

Unparalleled Versatility and Sustainable Design

Designed for versatility, the pioneering eDrive system can function as the main drive or as an auxiliary secondary drive, thanks to an optional eDecoupling feature. Its compact design, 20% shorter than previous models and weighing just 75 kg, offers increased flexibility for system integration in vehicles.

Magna’s commitment to sustainability is evident in the design of this eDrive system. It achieves a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions during production, primarily due to the optimized use of materials. The company has successfully decreased dependence on aluminium and heavy rare earth elements, commonly used in similar products, making this eDrive system more environmentally friendly.

High Performance Across Various Driving Conditions

The system’s efficiency is as high as 93% across various driving conditions and vehicle speeds, making it suitable for vehicles in the C, D, and E segments. This high efficiency, coupled with the eDrive system’s impressive power and torque, ensures a superior driving experience without compromising on environmental sustainability.

Diba Ilunga, President of Powertrain at Magna, has expressed the company’s commitment to providing environmental sustainability and superior driving experiences through the development of their innovative eDrive system. The system’s unveiling at CES 2024 underscores Magna’s dedication to advancing electric drive technology, setting new industry standards, and leading the way towards a more sustainable future.

0
Automotive Science & Technology
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
28 mins ago
STMicroelectronics Announces Significant Restructure: Shifts to Two Main Product Groups
In an unexpected turn of events, STMicroelectronics, popularly known as STM, has rolled out an extensive reorganization plan designed to streamline its structure. The shift from three product groups to two will take effect from February 5, 2024. This restructure is a part of a broader strategy to capitalize on the company’s diverse product and
STMicroelectronics Announces Significant Restructure: Shifts to Two Main Product Groups
BlueSmart and ASDC Launch Project Sakhi, Training Women for the EV Industry
1 hour ago
BlueSmart and ASDC Launch Project Sakhi, Training Women for the EV Industry
Chinese TV Titans Hisense and TCL Unveil AI-Integrated Innovations at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Chinese TV Titans Hisense and TCL Unveil AI-Integrated Innovations at CES 2024
Tesla Unveils Redesigned Model 3 in North America; Discontinues 'Performance' Variant
29 mins ago
Tesla Unveils Redesigned Model 3 in North America; Discontinues 'Performance' Variant
Cornish Architect's Battle with Land Rover Spotlights Larger Quality Control Issues
38 mins ago
Cornish Architect's Battle with Land Rover Spotlights Larger Quality Control Issues
Texas Instruments Unveils Advanced Radar Sensor Chip at CES 2023
1 hour ago
Texas Instruments Unveils Advanced Radar Sensor Chip at CES 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
3 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
7 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
8 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
8 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
9 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
12 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
12 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
12 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
13 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
12 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app