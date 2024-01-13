en English
Science & Technology

Machine Learning Models for Quantum Device Control: A Leap in AI-QC Convergence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing (QC) holds immense potential for industries ranging from healthcare to complex system simulations. This article delves into the development of machine learning (ML) models specifically designed to control quantum devices, a crucial step towards the realization of this convergence.

The Quantum Device Control Problem

At the heart of the issue is a class of quantum devices defined by a finite-dimensional Hilbert space (a qudit) and a time-independent Hamiltonian, which includes photonic devices where the Hamiltonian isn’t modulated faster than a photon’s evolution time. The Hamiltonian, represented as a complex Hermitian matrix, is dependent on external controls.

The proposed model seeks to map a set of these controls to device behavior, making it possible to manipulate the device’s actions. The input to this model is the control vector, and the output is the measured outcomes after the system evolves. For this model to function, it requires informationally complete measurements and works efficiently with computational basis states due to compatibility with the experimental setup.

The Proposed Machine Learning Model

The model’s architecture consists of a black box (BB) that maps controls to the Hamiltonian, and a white box (WB) that processes outputs into measurable quantities. By using quantum mechanics laws, the Hamiltonian is then employed to compute the evolution unitary and the measured probabilities.

Unlike recurrent neural networks, which model a sequence over time, this study focuses on modeling the unknown Hamiltonian voltage dependence using standard feedforward neural networks. As a novel approach, the model includes a theoretical proposal for modeling quantum photonic circuits using a Gated Recurrent Unit (GRU) to stabilize electrical drift and prepare quantum gate sequences.

Training and Benchmarking

The model is trained with quantum measurements, granting access to the Hamiltonian, unitary, and evolved state, which are vital for performing quantum control. The training and testing protocol involves generating a dataset with control inputs and model outputs, and then training the model to minimize the mean square error (MSE) between predictions and actual outputs.

The performance of the model is benchmarked against fully WB and fully BB architectures, providing a comprehensive evaluation of its efficacy in controlling quantum devices. As the convergence of AI and QC continues to gain momentum, such advancements in the development of ML models for quantum control are set to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of numerous industries.

Science & Technology
Science & Technology

