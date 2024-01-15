Lost Miocene-Era Forest Unearthed in Panama Canal Unveils New Species

Scientists have unearthed a remarkable find in the heart of the Panama Canal – a hidden forest dating back to the Miocene Epoch, approximately 22 million years ago. The discovery was made on Barro Colorado Island, an island shaped by the violent collision of the South American and Caribbean plates that altered the region’s geography.

Unveiling a Prehistoric Ecosystem

The team from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute uncovered evidence of an ancient mangrove species that once flourished in this region, a species now extinct. The forest, towering up to 130 feet, thrived in an environment where the brackish waters of the sea and rivers combined, boosted by higher atmospheric CO2 levels compared to the present day.

Discovering a New Species

The revelation was made possible by analyzing sedimentary samples and unearthing 121 preserved wood fragments from a stream. This led to the identification of a new species, named Sonneratioxylon barrocoloradoensis. This mangrove species shares a lineage with those found in Southeast Asia, yet it is exclusive to Barro Colorado Island.

Volcanic Eruption: A Catalyst for Preservation

Fossil evidence indicates that this ancient forest was wiped out by a volcanic eruption that triggered a lahar – a deadly flow of mud, water, rocks, and ash. This catastrophic event encased the forest fossils in a concrete-like layer, preserving them for millions of years. The discovery offers not only a glimpse into a prehistoric ecosystem but also highlights the influence of geological events and natural disasters on Earth’s evolutionary trajectory.