en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Lost Asteroid 2007 FT3: A Potential Threat or a Cosmic False Alarm?

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST
Lost Asteroid 2007 FT3: A Potential Threat or a Cosmic False Alarm?

As the world breaks into a new year, the looming presence of ‘lost’ asteroid 2007 FT3 has sent waves of apprehensive excitement through the scientific community and the general public alike. This 314-meter celestial body, first observed in 2007, has been a point of intrigue due to its potential to make an earth-shattering impact equivalent to the detonation of 2.6 billion tons of TNT on October 5, 2024.

Lost and Found: The Odyssey of Asteroid 2007 FT3

The asteroid, after being tracked for only 1.2 days, seemed to vanish into the cosmic void, earning it the tag of a ‘lost’ asteroid. Despite its ephemeral visibility, meticulous observations of its trajectory at 14 distinct points during that period allowed scientists to calculate its orbit. This calculation highlighted 89 potential impacts, one of which marks the date in October 2024.

Guardians of the Galaxy: NASA’s Sentry Risk Table

Renowned for its extensive surveillance of celestial bodies, NASA has included asteroid 2007 FT3 in its Sentry Risk Table. This catalogue enlists objects with trajectories that could potentially collide with Earth. The 2007 FT3, due to its calculated orbit and size, has made its way onto this list and into the global conversation.

Behind the Numbers: Unraveling the Odds

According to the calculations, the chance of the asteroid’s catastrophic rendezvous with Earth is estimated to be 1 in 11 million. However, considering the vast number of asteroids in the cosmos – a staggering 1,308,871 to be precise – the odds seem significantly less threatening.

Assuring the Public: NASA’s Statement

Despite the sensational headlines, NASA has been quick to placate any rising anxieties. The space agency assures that there are no known asteroid threats to Earth for the next century. They maintain this confidence based on the diligent tracking of asteroid orbits within the Solar System, especially those of near-Earth objects larger than 140 meters, which could pose a significant threat.

A Future of Possibilities: The Road Ahead

As for the fate of asteroid 2007 FT3, its story remains open-ended. Should it be observed again, more accurate information about its orbit could be obtained. This could either eliminate its risk status or, in an unlikely scenario where it poses a real threat, pave the way for the preparation of a deflection mission, ensuring the safety of our planet.

0
Science & Technology
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revolutionary Method Discovers New Exoplanets in Kepler Photometry Data

By BNN Correspondents

Exploring the Expanding Universe of Space Economy: A Review of 'Make Me Smart' Episode

By Salman Akhtar

NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Future: Key Trends Shaping Mobile App Development in 2024

By Momen Zellmi

Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough ...
@Health · 4 mins
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough ...
heart comment 0
Cornell Study Reveals How Midbrain Drives Vocal Communication in ‘California Singing Fish’

By Mazhar Abbas

Cornell Study Reveals How Midbrain Drives Vocal Communication in 'California Singing Fish'
Exploring the Enigma of Black Holes with Reinhard Genzel

By Israel Ojoko

Exploring the Enigma of Black Holes with Reinhard Genzel
Government to Hold Classified Briefing on Rising UFO Sightings

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Government to Hold Classified Briefing on Rising UFO Sightings
Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer

By Geeta Pillai

Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
19 seconds
NFL Season Heats Up: Ravens and Chiefs Emerge Victorious as Playoffs Loom
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
1 min
Possible Tax Deal on Horizon: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
1 min
Fashion and Retail Industries Navigate a Politically Charged 2024
NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care
2 mins
NeoDoppler: A Breakthrough in Neonatal Care
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
3 mins
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
4 mins
Lakeridge Health Grapples with Surge in Patient Volume and Long Wait Times
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
4 mins
Kentucky Coalition Urges Redistribution of Record Budget Reserve
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
4 mins
Novel Bacteriophage Targets Dormant Bacteria: A Potential Breakthrough Against Antibiotic Resistance
Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of 'The West Wing'
6 mins
Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of 'The West Wing'
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
11 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app