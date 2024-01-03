Linux Gains Ground in Desktop Market Share: Statcounter Report

Recent data from Statcounter paints an intriguing picture of operating system use on desktop computers. Notably, Linux, the versatile and robust operating system, has seen a significant uptick in usage. As of December 2023, Linux’s desktop market share has nearly reached 4%, a significant leap from its struggle to approach even 2% a few years ago. The trend is consistently upward, hinting at a growing popularity of Linux among desktop users.

Windows and macOS Market Shifts

In the same period, Windows too has seen an increase in its market share, while macOS has faced a decline. This shifting landscape shows a change in user preferences and the evolving dynamics of desktop operating systems.

Impact of ChromeOS on Linux Market Share

An interesting point to consider is the role of ChromeOS, which is based on Linux. If ChromeOS were included in the Linux market share figures for December 2023, the overall percentage would rise to 6.24%. This suggests that Linux’s influence in the desktop market is more considerable than it appears at first glance.

Linux and Edge Computing

Linux’s rise can be partially attributed to its versatility in various applications such as industrial settings, smart cities, healthcare, inventory management, autonomous cars, and more. The convergence of Linux with technologies like 5G and the integration with AI and machine learning amplify its capabilities, making it a fitting choice for edge computing. However, challenges such as resource usage, maintenance, security integrity, and interoperability among devices running Linux and other operating systems are considerations organizations must contend with.

Linux in Gaming

The Steam Survey results for December 2023 reveal that the Linux gaming market share has risen to nearly 2%, up from 1.91% in November. The market share for Linux has been fluctuating between 1-2% throughout 2023, with the success of Valve’s Steam Deck and Steam OS playing a part. The coming year will reveal if Steam on Linux will manage to cross the 2% threshold.