en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Linux Gains Ground in Desktop Market Share: Statcounter Report

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:57 am EST
Linux Gains Ground in Desktop Market Share: Statcounter Report

Recent data from Statcounter paints an intriguing picture of operating system use on desktop computers. Notably, Linux, the versatile and robust operating system, has seen a significant uptick in usage. As of December 2023, Linux’s desktop market share has nearly reached 4%, a significant leap from its struggle to approach even 2% a few years ago. The trend is consistently upward, hinting at a growing popularity of Linux among desktop users.

Windows and macOS Market Shifts

In the same period, Windows too has seen an increase in its market share, while macOS has faced a decline. This shifting landscape shows a change in user preferences and the evolving dynamics of desktop operating systems.

Impact of ChromeOS on Linux Market Share

An interesting point to consider is the role of ChromeOS, which is based on Linux. If ChromeOS were included in the Linux market share figures for December 2023, the overall percentage would rise to 6.24%. This suggests that Linux’s influence in the desktop market is more considerable than it appears at first glance.

Linux and Edge Computing

Linux’s rise can be partially attributed to its versatility in various applications such as industrial settings, smart cities, healthcare, inventory management, autonomous cars, and more. The convergence of Linux with technologies like 5G and the integration with AI and machine learning amplify its capabilities, making it a fitting choice for edge computing. However, challenges such as resource usage, maintenance, security integrity, and interoperability among devices running Linux and other operating systems are considerations organizations must contend with.

Linux in Gaming

The Steam Survey results for December 2023 reveal that the Linux gaming market share has risen to nearly 2%, up from 1.91% in November. The market share for Linux has been fluctuating between 1-2% throughout 2023, with the success of Valve’s Steam Deck and Steam OS playing a part. The coming year will reveal if Steam on Linux will manage to cross the 2% threshold.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials

By Muthana Al-Najjar

VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors

By Nimrah Khatoon

Unearthing History: Rediscovery of a 22-Million-Year-Old Forest in Panama

By Shivani Chauhan

CARGO Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Waqas Arain

Distinguishing Between Self-Control and Willpower: A Neurological Pers ...
@Health · 6 mins
Distinguishing Between Self-Control and Willpower: A Neurological Pers ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling the Transformative Impact of In Vitro Diagnostics on Healthcare

By Olalekan Adigun

Unveiling the Transformative Impact of In Vitro Diagnostics on Healthcare
AI Shows Promise in Detecting Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Patients

By BNN Correspondents

AI Shows Promise in Detecting Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Patients
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference

By Rafia Tasleem

Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
The Rise of the Industrial Metaverse: A New Frontier in Technology

By Nitish Verma

The Rise of the Industrial Metaverse: A New Frontier in Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
39 seconds
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
1 min
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
2 mins
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
2 mins
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
Kazakh President Attributes 'Bloody January' Protests to Rogue Group, Denies Political Prisoners
3 mins
Kazakh President Attributes 'Bloody January' Protests to Rogue Group, Denies Political Prisoners
Clyde F.C. in 2024: A Battle for Survival and Growth Amidst Uncertainty
3 mins
Clyde F.C. in 2024: A Battle for Survival and Growth Amidst Uncertainty
WWE's Record-Breaking 2023: The Rise of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline's Decline
3 mins
WWE's Record-Breaking 2023: The Rise of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline's Decline
VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors
3 mins
VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
4 mins
Dutch Activist Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Citizens Serving in Israeli Army
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app