Science & Technology

Light-Driven Yeast: A Bioengineering Breakthrough at Georgia Tech

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Light-Driven Yeast: A Bioengineering Breakthrough at Georgia Tech

A team of researchers at Georgia Tech’s School of Biological Sciences has successfully engineered a strain of yeast that grows at an augmented pace when exposed to light, a characteristic identified as phototrophy. This innovative development was achieved by the transfer of a single gene encoding for vacuolar rhodopsin from a parasitic fungus into the conventional baker’s yeast, which resulted in the yeast growing 2% faster when exposed to light.

Unveiling the Simplicity of Genetic Modification

The simplicity of this genetic modification process offers a profound insight into how easily phototrophic capabilities can be transferred between species, thereby revealing unknown aspects of evolutionary processes. The findings of this study hold the potential to be applied in an array of fields, including the production of biofuel, the study of evolution, and the exploration of cellular aging.

A Journey of Evolution and Multicellularity

The research team at Georgia Tech, spearheaded by research scientist Anthony Burnetti and biology Ph.D. student Autumn Peterson, had previously delved into the study of multicellular evolution in their Multicellularity Long-Term Evolution Experiment (MuLTEE). The addition of phototrophy to yeast could help overcome energy limitations in multicellular organisms, potentially leading to a deeper understanding of multicellularity development.

Future Explorations and Impact

The team plans to further explore the impact of phototrophy on the evolution of single-celled yeast towards becoming a multicellular organism. The implications of this study could extend to larger realms of bioengineering, providing a foundation for future biofuel production, and shedding light on the intricacies of cellular aging and evolutionary processes.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

