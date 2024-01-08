en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

LG’s Ground-Breaking Transparent OLED TV: A New Era of Home Entertainment

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
LG’s Ground-Breaking Transparent OLED TV: A New Era of Home Entertainment

The future of home entertainment has arrived, with LG introducing a ground-breaking 77-inch Transparent OLED TV. This extraordinary model, unlike conventional televisions, offers a unique visual experience that allows users to see through the screen when it’s not utilized, creating an illusion similar to a window peering out into the world.

A Shift in Television Technology

With just a button press, the clear screen can convert to a typical black screen for regular television viewing. The revolutionary TV also boasts various screensavers, such as a fish tank or weather display, enriching its transparent mode. While not as bright as LG’s top-tier models, the OLED technology ensures a high-quality picture performance.

Blending into Your Home Decor

The TV’s design features lower and side panels that seamlessly blend into any home decor, emphasizing its unique transparent feature. LG is also integrating their wireless TV technology, eliminating the need for visible wires and contributing to the TV’s sleek look.

Marking a Significant Step in Home Entertainment Design

This marks the first time such transparent technology has been made available for consumer televisions, signifying a significant leap in home entertainment design. Although LG has remained silent about the price, it’s expected to be on the higher end due to its innovative features and custom design. The company is also contemplating expanding the range with different sizes based on the market response.

The Transparent OLED TV merges cutting-edge transparent OLED technology with wireless AV transmission and reception, courtesy of an updated AI processor, the Alpha 11, and LG’s webOS smart TV operating system. The TV is slated to hit the global market later this year, marking a key milestone in the realm of television technology.

0
Science & Technology
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
44 seconds ago
The University of Hawai'i Launches Space Sciences Initiative: A Leap Towards Technological Progress
The University of Hawai’i has announced a milestone project, the Space Sciences Initiative, which involves the establishment of a space engineering and instrument development center on the UH-Hilo campus. This innovative center will be part of the UH Institute for Astronomy and is expected to bring significant advantages to Hawaiʻi. Envisioning a Technological Hub The
The University of Hawai'i Launches Space Sciences Initiative: A Leap Towards Technological Progress
International Space Station: A Testament to Global Cooperation and Astronaut Endeavours in Space
56 mins ago
International Space Station: A Testament to Global Cooperation and Astronaut Endeavours in Space
India's Aditya-L1 Marks New Milestone in Space Exploration
58 mins ago
India's Aditya-L1 Marks New Milestone in Space Exploration
Telecommunications Industry at a Pivotal Point: 5G Challenges and AI Opportunities as 2023 Ends
29 mins ago
Telecommunications Industry at a Pivotal Point: 5G Challenges and AI Opportunities as 2023 Ends
A November Night Sky Spectacle: Meteor Showers, Full Moon, and More
34 mins ago
A November Night Sky Spectacle: Meteor Showers, Full Moon, and More
America’s Historic Return to the Moon Led by Private Sector
56 mins ago
America’s Historic Return to the Moon Led by Private Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina
46 seconds
Real Madrid Triumphs in Copa del Rey Face-Off Against Arandina
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
6 mins
Kurt Angle: A Wrestling Legacy Forged from Tragedy
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
6 mins
Jamat-e-Islami Unveils Comprehensive Manifesto for Pakistan's Progress
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
8 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in a High-Energy Encounter
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
9 mins
Team Clancy Grandy Secures Victory at Mercure Perth Masters
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
9 mins
Orlando Magic Triumphs Over Atlanta Hawks in Closely Contested NBA Clash
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
10 mins
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
11 mins
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
11 mins
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app