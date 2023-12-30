en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

LG’s CineBeam Qube Projector: A New Era of Home Cinema

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:51 pm EST
LG’s CineBeam Qube Projector: A New Era of Home Cinema

LG Electronics, a global leader in technology, has unveiled the latest addition to its CineBeam projector line-up, the CineBeam Qube (model number HU710PB). Revealed ahead of the much-anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, the CineBeam Qube is poised to redefine home cinema experiences with its impressive specifications and unique design.

Qube’s Unparalleled Specifications

The CineBeam Qube employs RGB laser technology to deliver 4K Ultra HD resolution images, ensuring a crisp and clear viewing experience. It can project an image ranging between 50 inches and 120 inches, effectively turning any living space into a personal theater. The projector boasts a high contrast ratio of 450,000:1 and an expansive 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, promising vibrant, lifelike colors and deep, inky blacks. Additionally, it supports HDR10 and includes an Auto Screen Adjustment feature, further enhancing the viewing experience.

Smart Features and Connectivity

Equipped with LG’s webOS 6.0, the CineBeam Qube doubles as a smart TV, providing easy access to a plethora of streaming services. The projector offers an array of connectivity options, including an HDMI port with eARC and a USB Type-C port. Furthermore, it can be controlled using an Android or iOS smartphone, adding an extra layer of convenience for users.

Design and Portability

With a portable and compact design, the CineBeam Qube is a versatile projection solution suitable for a variety of living spaces. Its unique design, reminiscent of old-school film cameras or bookshelf speakers, adds a touch of nostalgic charm. A built-in carrying handle ensures easy transportation, positioning the CineBeam Qube as a viable alternative to traditional TVs.

As the tech world anticipates CES 2024, further details regarding the projector’s pricing and availability are expected to be announced. With its impressive specifications and smart features, the CineBeam Qube holds promise for those seeking a cinematic viewing experience in the comfort of their own homes.

0
Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

GLP-1 Drugs: The New Frontier in Obesity Treatment

By Salman Khan

Unveiling Venus: A Chronicle of Planetary Exploration

By Nitish Verma

Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Copilot App for iOS

By Bijay Laxmi

NASA's Groundbreaking Leap into the Future: Humanoid Robots for Space Exploration

By Dil Bar Irshad

RRS Sir David Attenborough's Encounter with A23a: A Deep Dive into the ...
@Antarctica · 11 mins
RRS Sir David Attenborough's Encounter with A23a: A Deep Dive into the ...
heart comment 0
A Week of Breakthroughs: Light into Matter and Beyond

By Geeta Pillai

A Week of Breakthroughs: Light into Matter and Beyond
Kepler-1649c: A New Earth-Like Planet Discovered in the Goldilocks Zone

By Safak Costu

Kepler-1649c: A New Earth-Like Planet Discovered in the Goldilocks Zone
2024 Medical Breakthroughs: From Anti-Obesity Drugs to ‘Poo Pills’

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Medical Breakthroughs: From Anti-Obesity Drugs to 'Poo Pills'
A Sky Full of Wonders: From Meteorites to UFO Sightings and Upcoming Celestial Events

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Sky Full of Wonders: From Meteorites to UFO Sightings and Upcoming Celestial Events
Latest Headlines
World News
GLP-1 Drugs: The New Frontier in Obesity Treatment
26 seconds
GLP-1 Drugs: The New Frontier in Obesity Treatment
Colorado Avalanche Triumph Over St. Louis Blues: Johansen Marks 200th Career Goal
1 min
Colorado Avalanche Triumph Over St. Louis Blues: Johansen Marks 200th Career Goal
Real Madrid Extends Carlo Ancelotti's Contract: Implications for Xabi Alonso and Bayern Munich
2 mins
Real Madrid Extends Carlo Ancelotti's Contract: Implications for Xabi Alonso and Bayern Munich
NRL Outlines Expansion Plans for 18th Team and Women's League by 2024
3 mins
NRL Outlines Expansion Plans for 18th Team and Women's League by 2024
Alex Chidiac Returns to Melbourne Victory Through 2025-26 A-League Women Season
4 mins
Alex Chidiac Returns to Melbourne Victory Through 2025-26 A-League Women Season
Neeraj Chopra: The Beacon of Hope in India's Track and Field Journey
4 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Beacon of Hope in India's Track and Field Journey
Polly Arrowsmith's Unconventional New Year's 2024 Resolution: A Celebration of Body and Health
5 mins
Polly Arrowsmith's Unconventional New Year's 2024 Resolution: A Celebration of Body and Health
Controversy Erupts Over Israeli Embassy's Hypothetical Attack Video in South Korea
5 mins
Controversy Erupts Over Israeli Embassy's Hypothetical Attack Video in South Korea
Narendra Modi Ushers in a New Era of Development in Ayodhya
5 mins
Narendra Modi Ushers in a New Era of Development in Ayodhya
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
1 hour
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
2 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
2 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
2 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
5 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
6 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app