en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Leapting Technology’s Autonomous Robot: A Game Changer for Solar Power Construction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
Leapting Technology’s Autonomous Robot: A Game Changer for Solar Power Construction

Leapting Technology, a name fast emerging as a game changer in the solar photovoltaic sector, has successfully delivered an autonomous PV module mounting robot at the close of 2023. This ground-breaking innovation is poised to redefine the construction landscape of solar power stations across the globe.

The Leapting Robot: A Step Forward in Solar Power Station Construction

Manually installing solar panels has historically presented an array of challenges. These range from the monotony of the task and the heightened size and weight of high-efficiency panels, to the harsh working conditions endured by installers. The Leapting robot, with its caterpillar-track chassis, automated navigation, and obstacle avoidance systems, is designed to tackle these issues head-on. The robot is equipped with a solar panel tray and a robotic arm, geared to facilitate the installation of panels onto mounting brackets.

AI Vision Recognition: The Heart of the Leapting Robot

At the core of the robot’s operation is an AI vision recognition system. This enables the robot to place panels onto brackets accurately at a speed of one panel per minute. By drastically reducing installation time and minimizing exposure to outdoor conditions, the robot not only enhances efficiency but also heightens safety standards.

Looking Ahead: Leapting Technology’s Future Plans

Bruce Wang, the CEO of Leapting Technology, underscores the integral role of artificial intelligence and high-precision 3D detection systems in the robot. These are aimed at bolstering installation efficiency and ensuring reliable operation. As we venture into 2024, the company plans to broaden its project team, undertake more international projects, and continue to iterate on its technology. The ultimate objective is to substantially contribute to the growth of renewable energy, propelling us towards a more sustainable future.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gold Ions Accelerate to New Heights: A Leap Forward in Particle Acceleration

By BNN Correspondents

Dopamine 3.0 Preview 23: A Boost to Music Playback Experience on Windows

By Salman Khan

Binary Fluid Dynamics: A Study of Turbulent Relaxation and the Principle of Vanishing Nonlinear Transfer

By Waqas Arain

New Algorithm Revolutionizes Tissue Segmentation in Digital Pathology

By BNN Correspondents

Windows Through the Ages: The Evolution of Microsoft's OS and the Retu ...
@Science & Technology · 8 mins
Windows Through the Ages: The Evolution of Microsoft's OS and the Retu ...
heart comment 0
A Quantum Leap: Metasurfaces Break Linear Frequency Concept

By BNN Correspondents

A Quantum Leap: Metasurfaces Break Linear Frequency Concept
Reversible Interlayer Stacking Modes in 2D Copper Organic Frameworks: A Study

By Bijay Laxmi

Reversible Interlayer Stacking Modes in 2D Copper Organic Frameworks: A Study
IRLAB Gears Up for FDA Meeting: A Significant Step for Mesdopetam

By Salman Khan

IRLAB Gears Up for FDA Meeting: A Significant Step for Mesdopetam
Experts Refute Claims of Fetal Cells in AstraZeneca Vaccine; UMMC Reports 2023 Achievements

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Experts Refute Claims of Fetal Cells in AstraZeneca Vaccine; UMMC Reports 2023 Achievements
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigerian Politics in 2023: A Critical Analysis by Prof. Pat Utomi
2 mins
Nigerian Politics in 2023: A Critical Analysis by Prof. Pat Utomi
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
2 mins
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
2 mins
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
2 mins
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
3 mins
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
3 mins
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
5 mins
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
5 mins
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
5 mins
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app