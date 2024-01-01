en English
Dominican Republic

LastQuake App: A Beacon in Seismic Detection & Reporting

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
LastQuake App: A Beacon in Seismic Detection & Reporting

In the wee hours of the morning, a tremor measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale rattled the surroundings of Nagua, a small city in the Dominican Republic. The tremor, although moderate in intensity, was a stark reminder of the ever-present seismic threat in the region. The news was promptly reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a global leader in earthquake detection and reporting, through its highly efficient LastQuake app.

Harnessing Technology for Seismic Detection

Equipped with data from over 150 seismological institutes worldwide, LastQuake employs a unique combination of scientific data and crowdsourced information to track seismic events in real-time. The app’s users play an instrumental role in its operations. They contribute by sharing their experiences, sending pictures or videos, and providing their geolocation data, which is used anonymously for scientific purposes.

(Read Also: LastQuake App Tracks 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake in U.S. Virgin Islands)

Customization for User Convenience

Understanding the diverse needs of its global user base, LastQuake offers personalized notifications based on users’ locations and preferences. Users can specify the display time within the app, choosing between UTC, local time, or device time. The app also allows users to filter earthquake information based on significance, proximity to their location, and magnitude, ensuring that they receive relevant and timely updates.

Building a Citizen Seismology Community

Alongside its primary function of earthquake detection, the LastQuake app also fosters an active citizen seismology community through its forum, LastQuakers. The app requests location permissions to provide accurate information and services. In case a user denies access to their location, the app provides detailed instructions on how to enable location services for both Android and iOS devices.

(Read Also: LastQuake App: A New Frontier in Earthquake Detection and Information Dissemination)

With the ability to identify an earthquake within 15 to 120 seconds after it occurs without analyzing seismic signals, the EMSC’s detection system is a game-changer in the realm of earthquake detection and reporting. While official seismic data may take longer to analyze, the use of crowdsourcing ensures immediate information dissemination. In cases where seismic data is delayed, the app displays a ‘possible felt event’ until the parameters are confirmed, ensuring that users are always in the know.

In recent news, the LastQuake app reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar’s Tachileik District, marking the country’s most recent seismic event. Over the past 30 days, Myanmar has experienced a total of 3 quakes with a magnitude of 5.0 or above, 6 quakes between 4.0 and 5.0, 30 quakes between 3.0 and 4.0, and 28 quakes between 2.0 and 3.0. There have also been 13 quakes below magnitude 2.0. The strongest earthquake in Myanmar in the past 30 days was a magnitude 5.1 quake in the Bay of Bengal.

Dominican Republic Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

