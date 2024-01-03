en English
Science & Technology

Large Language Models Struggle with New Data: The Importance of Continual Learning

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
The recent study, “Task Contamination: Language Models May Not Be Few-Shot Anymore,” revealed a significant performance degradation in current Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT-4, often referred to as ‘stupidity.’

This issue, highlighted by Chomba Bupe on social media platform X, manifests in these models’ inability to adapt to new data after their training phase, causing them to struggle with unseen tasks. This limitation is attributed to their design, which prioritizes memorization over understanding.

Task Contamination and the Challenge of New Data

Researchers Changmao Li and Jeffrey Flanigan noted that LLMs demonstrate superior performance on older datasets compared to new ones, a phenomenon known as task contamination.

This essentially means that these models are better at tasks they have been trained on and falter when presented with new, unfamiliar data.

Continual Learning: The Future of AI

The research and ensuing discussions underline the importance of continual learning in future AI development.

The objective is to construct models capable of learning and adapting to new information without compromising their proficiency in previously learned tasks.

Contrasting Views on AI Performance Degradation

While the majority view aligns with the need for continual learning in AI, Alvin De Cruz posits a contrasting perspective. He suggests that the observed ‘stupidity’ might be a consequence of evolving human expectations more than inherent AI limitations.

Bupe, however, counters this by emphasizing these as long-standing issues in AI, particularly in the realm of continual learning.

Need for Evolving LLMs

The discussions around LLMs’ performance degradation underscore the necessity for models that can continuously learn and evolve. Such models are imperative to keep up with the dynamic world and the ever-changing data they are expected to process and understand.

Science & Technology
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

