Science & Technology

Kinetic Asymmetry: A New Mechanism for Non-Reciprocal Molecular Interactions Discovered

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Researchers from the University of Maine and Penn State have uncovered a new mechanism of interaction between single molecules that goes against the traditional laws of physics. These findings, published in Chem, reveal that molecules can interact non-reciprocally, without the need for external forces like hydrodynamics, contrasting with fundamental phenomena like gravity and electromagnetism which involve mutual attraction or repulsion.

Unveiling the Role of Kinetic Asymmetry

The study illustrates the pivotal role of local gradients of reactants and products created by chemical catalysts, such as enzymes, in facilitating these interactions. The researchers discovered that a molecule can attract another while simultaneously being repelled by it, due to a property termed kinetic asymmetry, inherent to the catalyst and susceptible to evolution and adaptation. This concept is essential in the study of ‘active matter’ and provides fresh perspectives on non-reciprocal interactions, which were previously explained by ad hoc forces.

Potential Implications for Early Life

The research team, including theoretical physicist R. Dean Astumian and collaborators Ayusman Sen and Niladri Sekhar Mandal, propose that kinetic asymmetry might have played a significant role in the early stages of life’s evolution by enabling simple matter to develop into more complex forms. Their discovery expands on previous research demonstrating how a single catalyst molecule could utilize energy from a reaction it catalyzes to move directionally in a concentration gradient.

Future Impact on Biomolecular Machines

The study also shed light on the importance of kinetic asymmetry in the operation of biomolecular machines and the design of synthetic molecular motors and pumps. Astumian, a faculty member at UMaine’s Department of Physics and Astronomy since 2001, has been acknowledged with several prestigious awards for his contributions to biophysics and chemically driven molecular machines. These findings herald a new chapter in the understanding of molecular interactions, with potential implications across various scientific domains.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

