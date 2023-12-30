en English
Science & Technology

Kepler-1649c: A New Earth-Like Planet Discovered in the Goldilocks Zone

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:49 pm EST
A groundbreaking discovery has been made in the realm of astronomy, as scientists uncover a new planet, Kepler-1649c, located within the Goldilocks zone of a distant star. This positioning opens up the possibility for water to exist in liquid form, raising the exciting prospect of life beyond our solar system.

The Discovery of Kepler-1649c

A team of transatlantic scientists utilized a computer algorithm to sift through data from the now-retired Kepler Space Telescope, uncovering a planet that had previously been overlooked. Kepler-1649c is similar in size to Earth and receives approximately 75% of the light that Earth gets from the Sun, positioning it as one of the most promising matches for our planet in terms of size and energy received from its star.

A Habitable Exoplanet

Kepler-1649c’s orbit is considerably closer to its star compared to Earth’s position to the Sun. However, due to its star being a red dwarf – a cooler type of star – the planet’s temperature might align closely with that of Earth. This discovery carries significant weight as it adds to the growing list of potentially habitable exoplanets, presenting a new target for future telescopes in the quest to find extraterrestrial life.

Implications and Future Research

Researchers from MIT and the University of Birmingham have proposed an innovative method to detect habitable planets. This involves analyzing levels of carbon dioxide and ozone in their atmospheres, with low levels of CO2 combined with high levels of ozone potentially indicating the presence of life. The team suggests using the James Webb Space Telescope to measure carbon dioxide on exoplanets, a technique that could confirm the existence of liquid water on a planet’s surface, hence its habitability.

Alongside this, NASA has identified 17 Earth-sized planets that could host icy shells with liquid oceans beneath, similar to the moons of Jupiter and Saturn. These internal oceans could potentially harbor life and vent to space through geysers, enabling detection of life with telescopes currently under construction.

The discovery of Kepler-1649c, along with these cutting-edge research strategies, is revolutionizing the search for life beyond our solar system, ushering in a new era of interstellar exploration.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

