Science & Technology

Jinan University Scientists Develop Eco-friendly Water Purification Method

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Jinan University Scientists Develop Eco-friendly Water Purification Method

Scientists at Jinan University have announced a breakthrough in water purification technology, unveiling a new method known as ‘piezoelectric activation of PS.’ This innovative technique utilizes the piezoelectric effect, a phenomenon where certain materials generate electricity when subjected to mechanical stress, to activate persulfate for water treatment. Materials such as BaTiO, ZnO, and MoS, when exposed to natural forces like wind, ocean waves, or river currents, generate piezoelectricity. The electricity thus produced activates persulfate which then degrades harmful substances in the water.

Eco-friendly and Sustainable

Crucially, this process does not require additional energy inputs, making it a green and sustainable solution for water treatment. Despite current challenges such as insufficient energy generation and electron mobility, ongoing research aims to optimize these materials and harness renewable natural forces for activation more effectively.

Transforming Pollutants into Useful Substances

Interestingly, this method not only purifies water but also offers potential for converting pollutants into useful substances, thereby contributing to broader environmental remediation efforts. This dual functionality marks a significant advancement in water treatment practices, addressing pollution while simultaneously creating beneficial by-products.

Revolutionizing Water Treatment Practices

Dr. Mingshan Zhu, a leading scientist involved in this research, highlights this approach as an important leap in the field. He sees it as a paradigm shift that blends environmental conservation with the utilization of renewable energies. The potential impact of this technology is far-reaching, offering a solution that is not only effective in removing pollutants but also aligns with eco-friendly standards. As the world grapples with increasing water scarcity and pollution issues, advancements such as these offer a beacon of hope.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

