Japan Makes Historic Lunar Landing with SLIM Spacecraft

In a historic moment for space exploration, Japan has successfully landed its SLIM spacecraft on the lunar surface. This achievement officially positions Japan as a national space power, joining the elite club of countries that have accomplished a lunar landing: Russia, the United States, China, and India.

Advertisment

SLIM's Successful Touchdown

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) reported that the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, better known as SLIM, touched down on the moon around 10:20 a.m. ET. Hiroshi Yamakawa, President of JAXA, confirmed the successful landing and announced that the spacecraft was able to send signals post-descent. This is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating SLIM's advanced precision landing technology, which managed a successful landing within 100 meters of the target point.

Overcoming Obstacles

Advertisment

However, the mission wasn't without its challenges. The spacecraft encountered issues with its solar panel capabilities upon landing. This forced the mission to rely on battery power, potentially affecting its surface exploration activities. Despite this setback, the spacecraft is expected to carry out its science objectives during the lunar daytime. Among these tasks include deploying two tiny rovers, one of which, LEV 1, has been confirmed to be operational.

The Broader Context of Lunar Exploration

The historical context of lunar exploration is peppered with over 50 attempts to land on the moon since the early 1960s. These attempts have seen varying degrees of success. For instance, last year, a Japanese company, ispace, saw its lander crash. Similarly, U.S. company Astrobotic had a failed mission earlier this month. Despite these setbacks, lunar exploration continues unabated. Upcoming missions include those planned by U.S. companies Intuitive Machines and Firefly, and a planned lunar lander launch by China in May.

This successful landing by SLIM not only underscores Japan's capabilities in space exploration but also demonstrates the potential of small, relatively inexpensive spacecraft for exploration. With a cost of approximately 18 billion yen, the SLIM mission is a testimony to the possibilities of efficient and cost-effective space exploration.