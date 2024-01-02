en English
Science & Technology

January 2024 to Dazzle with Spectacular Astronomical Events

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
January 2024 to Dazzle with Spectacular Astronomical Events

As the world embarks on a fresh year, the night sky is set to dazzle with a series of captivating astronomical occurrences. The lengthening days post-winter solstice and Earth’s closest approach to the sun, known as perihelion, on January 2, will influence sunrise and sunset times. During this perihelion, Earth attains its fastest orbital velocity, thereby altering the celestial timings.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower and Moon Phases

The nights of January 3 and 4 will be illuminated by the Quadrantid meteor shower. Promising to be one of the year’s most spectacular celestial events, sky gazers can expect up to 120 meteors per hour during its peak activity. The moon, too, will play a significant role in January’s night sky. The last quarter moon will make its appearance on January 3, followed by a new moon on January 11. The full moon, traditionally known as the Wolf Moon, will rise on January 25.

Planetary Alignments and Constellations

The waning crescent moon will be visible near Venus on January 8, and later, the waxing moon will appear in close proximity to Saturn and Jupiter mid-month. Saturn will be setting earlier in the evening as January progresses, offering the best views in the early evening. Jupiter will remain a dominant presence, starting the year high overhead in the evening. The winter sky will also be adorned with bright stars and constellations such as Sirius, reaching its midnight culmination on January 1, and the Great Winter Circle, featuring some of the brightest stars in the sky, each flaunting distinct colors indicating their physical properties.

Additional Celestial Sightings

Besides these, sky watchers can anticipate the appearance of comets 144P Kushida and 62P Tsuchinshan, the Orion constellation including the Orion nebula, and the Beehive Cluster in the constellation Cancer. The presence of Mercury at dawn throughout the month, and the occultation of Antares visible from certain parts of the USA, will also be a treat for astronomy enthusiasts. Various moon phases and positions, and a close but challenging conjunction of Mercury and Mars on January 27, will add to the celestial spectacle. The month will culminate with the first full moon of the year, known as the Wolf Moon, on January 25.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

