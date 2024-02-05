Janelia Scientists Betzig and Hess to Be Inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame

Bringing the minuscule world of biological structures to life, scientists Eric Betzig and Harald Hess are set to be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame for their ground-breaking invention, Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (PALM). The duo, who hold prominent positions at the Janelia Research Campus, have played a pivotal role in propelling the frontiers of scientific imaging.

The Birth of PALM

Developed in 2006, PALM became a beacon of innovation in the scientific community for its unique approach to imaging. This advanced technology uses light-activated fluorescent probes to image individual molecules with high precision, compiling multiple frames into a single super-resolved image. This leap in imaging technology has granted researchers the ability to study biological structures and processes in unprecedented detail.

The Journey So Far

The journey of Betzig and Hess is a testament to their dedication and passion for science. The pair embarked on the development of PALM using their personal funds. The initial prototype was created in the confines of Hess's living room, later transported to Janelia in a carry-on suitcase. Their invention, now globally recognized and utilized in laboratories worldwide, has played a pivotal role in the advancement of scientific research.

Recognition and Accolades

The pair's contributions to science have not gone unnoticed. Betzig was awarded the 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work on super-resolved fluorescence microscopy techniques, including PALM. Furthermore, Betzig is a revered member of the National Academy of Sciences. Hess, too, has been honored for his scientific contributions, most notably with the 2023 James Prize in Science and Technology from the National Academy of Sciences. The induction ceremony into the National Inventors Hall of Fame, scheduled for May 9 in Washington, DC, will further solidify their status as leading figures in the scientific community.