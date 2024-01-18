en English
Science & Technology

James Webb Space Telescope Unveils Unexpected Galaxy Shapes in Early Universe

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
James Webb Space Telescope Unveils Unexpected Galaxy Shapes in Early Universe

In a groundbreaking study using the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb), scientists have discovered that galaxies in the early universe, dating from 600 million to 6 billion years after the Big Bang, exhibit unexpected shapes, such as flattened disks and elongated tubes, rather than the spiral or elliptical structures commonly observed in nearer galaxies. This surprising revelation stems from analyzing Webb’s Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) Survey data, shedding light on the prevalence of surfboard and pool noodle-like galaxies in the distant universe, compared to the frisbee or volleyball-like configurations of nearby ones.

A Transformation in Galaxy Shapes Over Cosmic Time

These findings suggest a transformation in galaxy shapes over cosmic time, warranting further exploration to comprehend the evolution of galaxies’ 3D geometries over more than 13 billion years. The less massive early galaxies identified by Webb are considered precursors to the more massive galaxies seen today, like the Milky Way. Interestingly, if observed billions of years in the past, our own galaxy might have appeared more surfboard-like according to researchers’ estimates based on mass and shape correlations from that era.

The Superiority of Webb Over Hubble

With Webb’s sensitivity to infrared light and high-resolution imagery, the team has been able to characterize a significant number of CEERS galaxies and model their 3D geometries with more detail and a broader scope than what was possible with the Hubble Space Telescope. This technique has enabled researchers to delve deeper into the cosmos, capturing distant galaxies beyond Hubble’s reach.

Next Steps for Galactic Research

The study underscores the necessity for a larger sample size and updated models to better understand the precise properties and locations of these distant galaxies. This research builds on the legacy of deep sky surveys initiated by Hubble, with Webb now adding to the body of knowledge, illuminating uncharted territories of the universe and altering our understanding of galaxy shapes and evolution.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

