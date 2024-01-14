en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

James Webb Space Telescope Uncovers New Dusty Feature in Beta Pictoris Star System

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:54 am EST
James Webb Space Telescope Uncovers New Dusty Feature in Beta Pictoris Star System

An unprecedented discovery has been made in the Beta Pictoris star system by astronomers utilizing the James Webb Space Telescope. A dusty feature, reminiscent of a cat’s tail, has been identified, hinting at a significant cosmic event, possibly a collision, that took place within the last century.

Astrological Ailurophile

The Beta Pictoris system, located 63 light-years from Earth in the constellation Pictor, is already known for hosting at least two orbiting planets and two debris disks. These disks are formed by the collisions among asteroids, comets, and other celestial bodies. The newly discovered dusty feature is an addition to these intriguing components, providing an opportunity for scientists to dig deeper into the mysteries of this star system.

Webb’s Insightful Infrared

The James Webb Space Telescope’s sensitive infrared capabilities have made this discovery possible. Its advanced technology allows for detection of details previously unseen by other telescopes. An analysis of the dusty feature indicates that the star’s light is pushing away the smallest particles, while larger grains form a trailing dust tail extending from the secondary debris disk.

Debris Disk Dichotomy

Fascinatingly, the Webb telescope has identified temperature differences between the two debris disks, pointing towards different compositions. This aligns with observations made by the Atacama Large Millimeter Array in 2014, which detected a clump of carbon monoxide near the newly found dust feature. Carbon monoxide’s presence is intriguing as it is typically eliminated by star radiation within a century, thus supporting the hypothesis of a recent collision.

The magnitude of dust in this tail is estimated to be equivalent to a large asteroid spread over 10 billion miles. This revelation paints a potentially more turbulent picture of the Beta Pictoris system than previously understood. As the data from the James Webb Space Telescope continues to pour in, our understanding of the cosmos is set to expand, with each discovery opening a new window into the enigmatic universe.

0
Science & Technology
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
3 mins ago
Elon Musk Reveals Cause of Starship Test Flight Failure, Optimistic About Future
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shed light on the unexpected destruction of the Starship upper stage during a test flight in November. The incident, which occurred as the stage was wrapping up its burn for a suborbital trajectory, was due to a propellant dump necessitated by the absence of a payload. In a detailed explanation,
Elon Musk Reveals Cause of Starship Test Flight Failure, Optimistic About Future
Unearthing the Past: First Fossilized Grasshopper Eggs and Egg Pod Discovered
38 mins ago
Unearthing the Past: First Fossilized Grasshopper Eggs and Egg Pod Discovered
Volcano Erupts in Southwest Iceland, Prompting Evacuations and Alerting Scientists
38 mins ago
Volcano Erupts in Southwest Iceland, Prompting Evacuations and Alerting Scientists
Taiwan Witnesses Unique Astronomical Event as ISS Transits Moon
26 mins ago
Taiwan Witnesses Unique Astronomical Event as ISS Transits Moon
Electric Vehicles Could Lower Electricity Rates, Studies Suggest
33 mins ago
Electric Vehicles Could Lower Electricity Rates, Studies Suggest
Xreal Air 2 Ultra: A New Frontier in Spatial Computing
37 mins ago
Xreal Air 2 Ultra: A New Frontier in Spatial Computing
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan's Renewable Energy Struggle: A Battle Between Local Opposition and State Intervention
9 seconds
Michigan's Renewable Energy Struggle: A Battle Between Local Opposition and State Intervention
Danielle Laidley Shows Confidence in West Coast Eagles' Future Performance
40 seconds
Danielle Laidley Shows Confidence in West Coast Eagles' Future Performance
Country Singer Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Run, Advances in Personal Health Journey
1 min
Country Singer Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Run, Advances in Personal Health Journey
Bargaining Power Dynamics: The Driving Force Behind Healthcare Pricing
1 min
Bargaining Power Dynamics: The Driving Force Behind Healthcare Pricing
CODEPINK Stages Harrowing Protest Over Palestinian Child Deaths in Gaza
2 mins
CODEPINK Stages Harrowing Protest Over Palestinian Child Deaths in Gaza
Liverpool Eyes Sunderland's Anthony Patterson as Potential Replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher
2 mins
Liverpool Eyes Sunderland's Anthony Patterson as Potential Replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher
Dr. Solomon Matsa Gears Up for Kwekwe Ward 10 By-Election
3 mins
Dr. Solomon Matsa Gears Up for Kwekwe Ward 10 By-Election
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Creek with a One-Stroke Victory
3 mins
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Creek with a One-Stroke Victory
Cougars vs Tigers: A Sneak Peek into the Upcoming Rugby Season
3 mins
Cougars vs Tigers: A Sneak Peek into the Upcoming Rugby Season
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app