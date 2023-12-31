en English
Science & Technology

James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Free-Floating Worlds in Orion Constellation

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 2:48 pm EST
The recent discovery of about 500 dim objects in the Orion constellation by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has blurred the line between stars and planets. These free-floating or rogue planets are solitary worlds drifting through space without an orbit around any star. Some of these objects were found to be in pairs—a puzzling arrangement that challenges current theories of star and planet formation.

Discovering the Unseen

The JWST’s infrared observations revealed previously unseen spots in the Orion constellation. These dim worlds, known as Jupiter Mass Binary Objects (JuMBOs), are drifting freely in space. They are not planets in the traditional sense—they don’t orbit stars. Yet, they are not stars either; their surface temperatures are about 1,000 degrees Celsius, and they are gaseous and young. The distance between the objects in a pair is about 200 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

The Mystery of Origin

There is a lack of clarity regarding the origins of these rogue planets. Although some theories suggest that they formed around stars before being ejected into deep space, the exact process remains a mystery. A recent idea put forth by researchers proposes that these rogue planets could have been ejected from their home system in pairs. This concept, if proven true, could overturn previous assumptions that considered such an event to be nearly impossible.

Significance of the Discovery

Free-floating worlds have historically eluded astronomers due to their extreme darkness and low mass—less than 13 Jupiters. The first substantial catalog of these rogue worlds only emerged in the 2000s. This recent discovery by JWST, therefore, marks a significant leap in our understanding of these elusive celestial bodies. It increases the known count of rogue worlds by fivefold and provides new insights into the formation of stars and planetary systems.

Science & Technology
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

