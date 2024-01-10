James Webb Space Telescope Detects Mysterious Methane Emissions from Isolated Brown Dwarf

Astronomers observing with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have unearthed an intriguing discovery—an isolated brown dwarf, W1935, exhibiting infrared emission from methane, hinting at the existence of aurorae akin to Earth's Northern Lights. The enigma deepens as W1935 is devoid of a nearby star, usually required to generate a stellar wind responsible for creating aurorae.

Advertisment

Unraveling the Aurora Mystery

In the context of Earth, aurorae are birthed when solar particles ensnared by the magnetic field collide with gas molecules in the atmosphere, spawning vibrant light displays near the poles. For gas giants like Jupiter and Saturn, aurorae are products of both solar wind interactions and contributions from active moons such as Io and Enceladus. The absence of a stellar wind around the lone brown dwarf W1935 leaves the source of its upper atmosphere's energy and the resulting methane emission unexplained.

Proposed Explanations

The research team, spearheaded by Jackie Faherty, posits that aurorae could be produced through interactions with interstellar plasma, an undetected active moon, or owing to internal atmospheric processes similar to those on Jupiter and Saturn. The team's discovery, delivered at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society, is significant because W1935 is the first auroral candidate outside our solar system with a methane emission signature and is also the coldest known auroral candidate outside the solar system.

The James Webb Space Telescope's sensitive instruments allowed the astronomers to detect this unique emission and to propose a temperature inversion in W1935's atmosphere, where temperatures escalate with altitude—a phenomenon usually observed in planets with nearby stars.