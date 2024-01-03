en English
Science & Technology

ITU Advances Optical Transport Network Standards for High-Speed Communications

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 am EST
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is undertaking pivotal advancements in standards and recommendations associated with optical transport networks and their components. The focus is on defining quality metrics for 800G Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) applications as part of the draft revised Recommendation ITU-T G.698.2. This ambitious project aims to boost the performance and interoperability of high-speed optical networks.

ITU’s Parallel Initiatives: The 400G Specifications

Simultaneously, the ITU is working on the specification of 400G applications that function at 100G per lane, as documented in G.695. These concerted efforts are imperative in supporting the escalating bandwidth requirements of contemporary communication systems. The ITU is also contemplating contributions to modify G.698.4, which could comprise adding features such as Return Path Monitoring (RPM) and self-tuning capabilities. These additions are expected to enhance network management and optimization.

Emerging Areas in Fiber Optical Systems

Furthermore, the ITU is making headway on new Recommendations G.dfos and G.fso. These are anticipated to address burgeoning areas in fiber optical systems. An update to G.Sup39 is also in progress, which will incorporate modifications to the Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS), ensuring that the materials remain current and relevant in the dynamically evolving technological landscape of optical communications.

ITU and the Promise of 10G Networks

The ITU’s revisions aim to enable the widespread deployment of the 10G network, featuring technologies capable of delivering faster speeds, reduced latencies, enhanced reliability, and superior security. The broadband industry, including organizations like CableLabs, its members, and the vendor community, has made remarkable progress toward achieving this goal. The utilization of DOCSIS 4.0 technology has proven vital in supporting high reliability and security while simultaneously providing multigigabit speeds and low latency. Additionally, CableLabs has pioneered working groups to facilitate fiber network collaboration and has defined the PON physical layer to support increased capacity per wavelength, extended reach, and higher port density.

As these efforts continue to advance, broadband providers such as Comcast and Charter have announced their roadmaps for the deployment of the 10G network, marking significant milestones in the industry’s progress towards faster, more efficient, and more secure communication networks.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

