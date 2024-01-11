ISS Expedition 70: A Day of Science and Maintenance in Space

Wednesday was a day of scientific exploration and routine maintenance aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Expedition 70 crew, a team of seven astronauts from around the globe, turned their attention to a broad range of research activities, from robotics to artificial organ development, eye health, and the effects of microgravity on reproductive health and bone loss.

Robotic Prowess: Dextre's Role

The day's activities were overshadowed by the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator, affectionately known as Dextre. This robotic hand, a product of the Canadian Space Agency, was captured in a stunning visual against the backdrop of the station's solar arrays, as the ISS orbited over the Pacific Ocean.

NASA Flight Engineer Loral O'Hara was seen configuring an experiment within the Microgravity Science Glovebox. The experiment aims to explore the use of CubeSats, small satellites equipped with robotic arms, for potential satellite repair missions.

Understanding Earth: Lake Barlee's Floodwater Dynamics

A highlight of the day was the observation of Lake Barlee in Western Australia from the ISS. The aim was to understand the dynamics of floodwaters following rainfall events. Such studies help in predicting flood patterns and can be instrumental in devising disaster management strategies.

Health in Microgravity: Reproductive Health and Bone Loss Studies

Meanwhile, O'Hara and fellow NASA Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli delved into studies on reproductive health and bone loss in microgravity. Moghbeli supported these experiments while also conducting medical imaging scans on her crewmates to monitor their health status.

JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa dedicated his time to regenerative medicine research, utilizing microscopes to make strides in the creation of artificial organs in space. Such research could revolutionize healthcare, offering new possibilities for organ transplantation and treatment of organ failures on Earth.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub conducted inspections and maintenance across various modules of the ISS, while Konstantin Borisov was tasked with cleaning duties. Their diligence ensures the smooth operation of the space station and contributes to a safe and clean environment for the crew.

In the midst of all these activities, the crew's day was meticulously documented through video and photography, offering a glimpse into the life and work of astronauts aboard the orbital laboratory.