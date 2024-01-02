en English
Science & Technology

Investigating the Dramatic Decline in Pacific Herring Population

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Prince William Sound in Alaska has been witnessing a significant decline in the Pacific herring population since the late 1980s. This critical forage fish species, once abundant with biomass of 140 metric tons, has plummeted to a meager five metric tons. A team of dedicated researchers from various institutions have embarked on a mission to uncover the reasons behind this sharp decline.

Investigating Factors Behind Population Decline

The research team has been diligently examining a range of potential factors that could have contributed to the population decline. These include the role of whale predation, the impact of disease outbreaks, and the competition with hatchery-released salmon. The researchers are also delving into the recruitment and mortality rates of juvenile and adult herring, and how these rates are influenced by factors such as marine heatwaves and nursery ground occupancy.

Numerous Challenges in Herring Recovery

Over the years, the researchers have revealed some startling insights. A glaring issue appears to be the recruitment of juvenile fish into the adult population. Aerial and vessel-based surveys conducted between 1992 and 2014 have only identified one significant recruitment event, indicating a serious problem in the lifecycle of the Pacific herring. Additionally, the researchers have found evidence of chronic disease factors that contribute to the annual mortality rate of 25% for adults in Prince William Sound.

Implications for Conservation Efforts

The comprehensive research into the population decline of Pacific herring is expected to yield crucial insights into the various factors affecting forage fish populations. These findings will not only contribute to the understanding of the Pacific herring population’s lack of recovery in Prince William Sound, but also guide future research on other forage fish populations. The goal is to inform and shape effective conservation efforts for these vital species, ultimately ensuring their survival and continued contribution to the marine ecosystem.

Science & Technology Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

