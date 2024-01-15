en English
Science & Technology

Introducing Chern Dartboard Insulators: A New Class of Topological Systems

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Introducing Chern Dartboard Insulators: A New Class of Topological Systems

Introducing a groundbreaking class of topological systems, the Chern dartboard insulators (CDIs), a recent study has opened new doors in the world of physics. Despite possessing a globally trivial topology, CDIs exhibit local, nontrivial topological properties within a fractional area of the Brillouin zone (BZ). These systems, characterized by the presence of mirror symmetries dividing the BZ into sub-Brillouin zones (sBZs), host quantized first Chern numbers, a feature that sets them apart from traditional topological theories such as the tenfold way, symmetric indicators, or topological quantum chemistry.

Type I and Type II CDIs

The study identifies two types of CDIs: Type I and Type II, each differing based on the mirror symmetry representations at the high-symmetry lines (HSLs). Type I CDIs are unique in their possession of quantized bulk polarization, a trait not shared by their Type II counterparts. Instead, Type II CDIs exhibit the returning Thouless pump (RTP) behavior, characterized by gapless edge states arising from domain walls.

Higher-Order CDIs

Higher-order CDIs are a distinct group within the CDI realm. Unlike their lower-order counterparts, these feature noncompact atomic insulators. This implies that their Wannier functions cannot be fully localized, adding yet another layer of complexity to the study of CDIs.

Bulk-Boundary Correspondence and Unique Properties of CDIs

The research delves into the bulk-boundary correspondence of CDIs, revealing that the edge states in CDIs have opposite velocities, corresponding to the sign of their reduced Chern numbers. Furthermore, CDIs can exhibit protected midgap corner states and Möbius fermions, with the latter demonstrating unique energy characteristics over a 4π periodic range. The exploration of CDIs extends even further, with potential realization in photonic crystals and the construction of multi-band acoustic topological insulators through the addition of resonant cavities in a three-dimensional direction.

Unveiling the intricacies of CDIs, this revolutionary research significantly advances our understanding of topological phases of matter. It provides a valuable new framework for exploring and classifying topological insulators, thereby heralding a new era in the realm of physics.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

