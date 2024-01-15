en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Intra-African Academic Collaboration: A Pathway to Strengthen African Science Systems

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Intra-African Academic Collaboration: A Pathway to Strengthen African Science Systems

African academia is showing signs of growth, but it faces a major challenge: intra-African collaboration remains at a low level. This concern was raised by Dr Heide Hackmann of the University of Pretoria at the Science Granting Council Initiative (SGCI) Annual Forum in Mombasa, Kenya. The event was a platform for discussion about research funding in Africa.

Rising Global Collaboration, Stagnant Intra-African Cooperation

Dr Hackmann pointed out the growth of foreign-authored collaborative papers from Africa, which has risen from 34% in 2003 to 58% in 2022. Meanwhile, Africa’s share of academic publication output has doubled from 1.5% in 2005 to 3.2% in 2016. These figures show that while African academia is becoming more globally connected, the same progress is not seen within the continent.

Challenges in Strengthening African Science Systems

The consultation, convened by Future Africa and the International Science Council, emphasized the importance of strengthening African science systems. However, several challenges persist, including low investment in research and development, fragmented knowledge production, and weaker science systems in many African countries.

Proposed Solutions and Potential Impact

To tackle these challenges, Dr Hackmann proposed the creation of an African Science Leaders’ Forum to enhance the visibility and voice of African science globally. The SGCI continues to track science funding flows to Africa, aiming to understand funding sources and beneficiaries better. Rwandan academic Dr Japhet Niyobuhungiro highlighted the impact of such efforts on Rwanda’s National Innovation System, with several funded projects reaching proof of concept and others developing prototypes ready for scaling up and testing towards commercialization.

As African academia seeks to strengthen its position globally, the need for increased intra-African collaboration becomes increasingly clear. It’s not just about raising the quantity of research output, but also ensuring the quality and relevance of that research. By tackling these issues head-on, Africa can continue to grow as a vital player in the global academic and scientific community.

0
Africa Science & Technology
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
14 seconds ago
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
In an unprecedented move in global pediatric healthcare, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, a distinguished healthcare provider from India, has inked a landmark agreement with the Ministry of Health in Zanzibar. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed on December 29, 2023, heralds a significant international collaboration in pediatric healthcare, with Rainbow Children’s Hospital standing as
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
14 mins ago
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
21st Century Technologies Teams Up with Nexusguard to Bolster Digital Security in Africa
15 mins ago
21st Century Technologies Teams Up with Nexusguard to Bolster Digital Security in Africa
Zimbabwean President Takes Decisive Action Against Child Marriages
4 mins ago
Zimbabwean President Takes Decisive Action Against Child Marriages
Web3 Adoption in Africa: Challenges, Progress, and Predictions
10 mins ago
Web3 Adoption in Africa: Challenges, Progress, and Predictions
University of Lagos Spotlights Educational Decolonization in 2024 Convocation Lecture
13 mins ago
University of Lagos Spotlights Educational Decolonization in 2024 Convocation Lecture
Latest Headlines
World News
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
11 seconds
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
12 seconds
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
14 seconds
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
15 seconds
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
28 seconds
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
30 seconds
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
42 seconds
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
1 min
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
4 mins
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app