Intra-African Academic Collaboration: A Pathway to Strengthen African Science Systems

African academia is showing signs of growth, but it faces a major challenge: intra-African collaboration remains at a low level. This concern was raised by Dr Heide Hackmann of the University of Pretoria at the Science Granting Council Initiative (SGCI) Annual Forum in Mombasa, Kenya. The event was a platform for discussion about research funding in Africa.

Rising Global Collaboration, Stagnant Intra-African Cooperation

Dr Hackmann pointed out the growth of foreign-authored collaborative papers from Africa, which has risen from 34% in 2003 to 58% in 2022. Meanwhile, Africa’s share of academic publication output has doubled from 1.5% in 2005 to 3.2% in 2016. These figures show that while African academia is becoming more globally connected, the same progress is not seen within the continent.

Challenges in Strengthening African Science Systems

The consultation, convened by Future Africa and the International Science Council, emphasized the importance of strengthening African science systems. However, several challenges persist, including low investment in research and development, fragmented knowledge production, and weaker science systems in many African countries.

Proposed Solutions and Potential Impact

To tackle these challenges, Dr Hackmann proposed the creation of an African Science Leaders’ Forum to enhance the visibility and voice of African science globally. The SGCI continues to track science funding flows to Africa, aiming to understand funding sources and beneficiaries better. Rwandan academic Dr Japhet Niyobuhungiro highlighted the impact of such efforts on Rwanda’s National Innovation System, with several funded projects reaching proof of concept and others developing prototypes ready for scaling up and testing towards commercialization.

As African academia seeks to strengthen its position globally, the need for increased intra-African collaboration becomes increasingly clear. It’s not just about raising the quantity of research output, but also ensuring the quality and relevance of that research. By tackling these issues head-on, Africa can continue to grow as a vital player in the global academic and scientific community.