Science & Technology

Integration of Nonlinear Optics into Electron Microscopy Unveils Ultrafast Modulation Techniques

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Integration of Nonlinear Optics into Electron Microscopy Unveils Ultrafast Modulation Techniques

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne) and the Max Planck Institute have successfully integrated nonlinear optical phenomena into a transmission electron microscope (TEM). This pioneering work has significantly improved the TEM’s ability to probe soliton dynamics and effectuate ultrafast electron beam modulation.

The Role of Kerr Solitons

The research, led by Professor Tobias J. Kippenberg at EPFL and Professor Claus Ropers, Director of the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences, primarily revolved around ‘Kerr solitons.’ These are waves of light that, while traveling through a medium, maintain their shape and energy. The scientists, in this case, used ‘dissipative’ Kerr solitons, which are stable and localized pulses of light lasting tens of femtoseconds. These solitons spontaneously form in a microresonator.

Trapping Light in a Microresonator

These solitons were generated inside a photonic microresonator, a minuscule chip designed to trap and circulate light within a reflective cavity. When the microresonator was driven by a continuous-wave laser, it gave rise to various nonlinear spatiotemporal light patterns. These patterns interacted with a beam of electrons passing by the photonic chip, leaving identifiable marks on the electron spectrum.

Exploring Intracavity Soliton Dynamics

This interaction between free electrons and dissipative Kerr solitons opened the door for the team to explore intracavity soliton dynamics and achieve ultrafast modulation of electron beams. The newly developed technique is non-invasive and provides direct access to the intracavity field. This is a critical aspect of understanding nonlinear optical physics and the development of nonlinear photonic devices.

The photonic chips used in these revolutionary experiments were fabricated at the Center of MicroNanoTechnology (CMi) and the Institute of Physics cleanroom at EPFL. The experiments themselves were conducted at the Göttingen Ultrafast Transmission Electron Microscopy (UTEM) Lab.

The results of this study, which have been published in the esteemed journal Science, have the potential to pave the way for further advancements in the field of nonlinear optics and electron microscopy.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

