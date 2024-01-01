en English
Energy

Innovative Technique Transforms Natural Gas into Chemicals: A Leap Towards Sustainable Energy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
A research team helmed by the University of California at Berkeley has achieved a significant breakthrough in the realm of energy production. In conjunction with various scientific institutions, they have devised an innovative technique to capture and convert natural gas from petroleum drilling wells into useful chemicals. This development presents a solution to the economic and environmental conundrums posed by flaring, the process of burning off unprocessable or unsellable natural gas.

Inspired by Nature

The researchers found their muse in natural enzymatic procedures, specifically the workings of the enzyme taurine alpha-ketoglutarate dioxygenase (TauD). By employing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) with reactive sites akin to TauD, the team has demonstrated the successful conversion of methane and other hydrocarbons into alcohols. These alcohols, such as methanol and ethanol, can then be utilized as feedstock for various chemical processes.

A Step Towards Sustainability

The MOFs facilitate the interaction of hydrocarbon gas molecules with iron centers, which activate oxygen at near-ambient temperatures, mirroring the natural enzyme’s action. Jonas Brgel, a postdoctoral fellow and the study’s first author, underscores the potential of this method to produce alcohols with less energy than current industrial processes. The research is now transitioning to the engineering phase, focusing on designing a flow-reactor that could enable continuous catalytic conversion of natural gas into alcohols.

Türkiye: Making Strides in Energy Production

In related news, Türkiye made notable progress in natural gas and energy production in 2023, including international cooperation, gas flow from the Black Sea, and the first nuclear plant achieving nuclear status. Several natural gas cooperation agreements were inked with countries such as Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova. Türkiye also expanded its renewable energy cooperation and extended Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import agreements with Algeria. Additionally, Türkiye saw a breakthrough in natural gas production from the Sakarya Gas Field, with the gas reaching shore and being connected to the local transmission system. The nation also made significant developments in oil production, including a new oil discovery in the southeastern region of Gabar and negotiations with Iraq to resume oil supplies. Türkiye aims to boost domestic output and reduce foreign dependency on oil by ramping up oil production in 2024.

Energy Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

