Infrared Sky Survey Reveals Hidden Stars and Erupting Protostars

Modern telescopes such as the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope (VISTA) are powering extensive sky surveys that capture expansive celestial vistas and monitor stellar brightness changes. These surveys, now completed in significantly shorter timescales than before, are propelling astronomical research forward. A decade-long infrared sky survey using VISTA has led to numerous groundbreaking discoveries.

Unraveling Stellar Dynamics

Researchers have pored over the data to identify about 200 stars with the most dramatic shifts in brightness, revealing intriguing insights into stellar dynamics. Among the findings, 32 erupting protostars were spotted, their brightness surging by a factor of 40 to 300 over months or years. These stellar outbursts, occurring in the disks surrounding these young stars, potentially influence their developmental trajectory and the genesis of planets in their vicinity.

'Squalling Newborns' and 'Old Smokers'

In addition to these 'squalling newborns', astronomers also discovered 21 red giant stars near our galaxy's center exhibiting dramatic brightness fluctuations. These stars, aptly termed 'old smokers', possess high metallicity and eject clouds of dust that temporarily obscure them, influencing their visibility. This phenomenon may yield valuable insights into the distribution of heavy elements within the galaxy.

Contributions to Astronomical Knowledge

The findings, meticulously documented in a series of papers in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, contribute significantly to our understanding of star formation and the lifecycle of stars. The capabilities of modern telescopes like VISTA are not only enhancing our view of the cosmos but also enriching our knowledge of the intricate processes that govern it.