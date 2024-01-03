en English
Science & Technology

In Carl Sagan’s Footsteps: New Biosignatures and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
In Carl Sagan’s Footsteps: New Biosignatures and the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

Thirty years ago, a groundbreaking study by the late Carl Sagan set the stage for the current surge in astrobiological research. Using data from NASA’s Galileo spacecraft, which was en route to Jupiter, Sagan and his team undertook a unique experiment. They sought to detect signs of intelligent life on our own planet, not through direct observation, but by analyzing the chemical composition of Earth’s atmosphere. The detection of a high oxygen content, an output of photosynthesis, along with an unusually high level of methane suggested an out-of-equilibrium state indicative of biological activity.

Unearthing Biosignatures

This study may not have presented new or surprising findings at the time, but it proved to be a pivotal proof-of-concept for detecting ‘biosignatures’ in the atmospheres of distant exoplanets using modern telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Biosignatures are specific atmospheric compounds that are difficult to produce in significant quantities without biological processes. Scientists have since been exploring various potential biosignatures, such as the combination of oxygen and methane, phosphine, dimethyl sulfide, and even slow oscillations in ozone concentration caused by biological emissions of nitrous oxides.

A Step Forward in the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

While these findings significantly enrich the search for extraterrestrial life, scientists like Sarah Hörst from Johns Hopkins University warn that definitive evidence of life requires more than just atmospheric chemistry. A comprehensive understanding of a planet’s conditions is necessary before drawing firm conclusions about the presence of life.

Resolving Fermi’s Paradox

A recent study by astrobiologists Ian Crawford and Dirk Schulze-Makuch considered possible resolutions to Fermi’s Paradox, which questions the apparent contradiction between high estimates of extraterrestrial civilizations and the lack of contact or evidence for such civilizations. They concluded that only two possibilities exist: either extraterrestrial civilizations are incredibly rare or non-existent, or they are deliberately avoiding contact with us – a concept known as the Zoo Hypothesis. The latter predicts that we may never find them because they do not want to be found and possess the technological ability to ensure this. This theory aligns with the Planetarium Hypothesis, which also suggests that advanced civilizations have the means to elude detection from our instruments.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

