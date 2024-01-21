Impulse Space Unveils Game-Changer 'Helios': Transforms Payload Transport with Record-Breaking LEO to GEO Journey in Under 24 Hours

Impulse Space has raised the curtains on its latest marvel, Helios. This high-performance kick stage vehicle is designed with cutting-edge technology to transport payloads of over 5 tons directly from Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) in a record time of less than 24 hours. The introduction of Helios is expected to revolutionize the industry by significantly reducing the costs and time required to reach Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), GEO, and beyond.

Helios: A Game Changer in Space Transportation

Helios stands out for its compatibility with various launchers and its adherence to standard payload interfaces. This makes it a versatile choice catering to a broad spectrum of sectors, including communications, imaging, defense, and scientific research. Current practices involve sending satellites to LEO, from where they use electric propulsion to reach their desired orbit over several months. This process can also necessitate additional onboard propulsion, thereby increasing complexity and cost. Alternatively, satellites depend on more expensive direct launches. Helios is set to change all that.

Powering Helios: The Deneb Engine

At the heart of Helios is the Deneb engine, a potent 15,000 lbf (67 kN) propulsion system that employs non-toxic propellants. Strikingly similar to the fuel used in SpaceX's Starship and Relativity's Terran R, the Deneb engine is expected to commence test fires in mid-2024, with Helios's demo launch being targeted for early 2026.

Impulse Space: A Trusted Name in In-Space Transportation

Impulse Space has earned a reputation for being a reliable provider of in-space transportation. The success of their first vehicle, Mira, within 15 months of its design inception, is a testament to their capabilities. Helios is set to complement Mira's 'last-mile delivery' services, thereby enhancing the company's fleet. Helios has the potential to support ambitious missions such as placing GPS satellites into MEO, transferring telecom satellites from LEO to GEO, and deploying scientific satellites like the James Webb Telescope into solar orbits.

Impulse's CEO, Tom Mueller, is confident that Helios will extend affordable and reliable access to orbits beyond LEO. The advent of Helios is expected to create new opportunities and markets, much like what SpaceX's work has achieved for LEO access.