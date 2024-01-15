en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Illusions of Perception: Not Just a Human Phenomenon, Reveals Study

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
Illusions of Perception: Not Just a Human Phenomenon, Reveals Study

The perception of visual illusions, long considered a uniquely human phenomenon, is not so exclusive after all. A recent study in iScience has offered fresh insights into this realm, revealing that European honeybees and wasps perceive the Solitaire illusion – a distortion of quantity perception based on dot arrangement – akin to humans. Furthermore, this illusion is observed across a wide spectrum of species, including non-human primates, fish, and insects.

Understanding the Solitaire Illusion

The Solitaire illusion perturbs one’s perception of quantity based on how dots are arranged. Previous studies have highlighted its impact on humans, capuchin monkeys, guppies, and bumblebees, while other species like chimpanzees, rhesus monkeys, and domestic dogs seem immune to it. The recent findings on bees and wasps stem from experiments where insects were conditioned to connect a higher quantity of dots with a sugar reward. They were then tested with the Solitaire illusion to discern whether they would overestimate or underestimate the number of clustered or unclustered dots.

The Universality of Illusions

Both bees and wasps exhibited a perception of the illusion that mirrors that of humans and other species. Such findings underscore the universality of illusions, suggesting that they are not confined to human perception. The ability to perceive illusions might have evolved as a crucial adaptation for efficient processing of intricate information. The study posits two potential evolutionary trajectories – convergent evolution, which refers to separate development in different species, and conserved evolution, which implies inheritance from a common ancestor.

Unraveling More Aspects

Despite these findings, the iScience study recognizes the Solitaire illusion’s multifaceted nature. It might not solely hinge on quantity but could encompass other elements such as color area, size, or perimeter. This suggests the need for further research to unravel the different aspects of the Solitaire illusion and their implications on various species. The study of visual illusions provides fascinating glimpses into the workings of different brains and opens up new avenues for understanding potential evolutionary pathways.

0
Science & Technology Wildlife
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
2 mins ago
6G-SatMTC Project: Revolutionizing Connectivity in Remote Regions
The Finnish technical research center, VTT, in partnership with the University of Oulu, has entered the next phase of their laudable project, the “6G-enabled Satellite-based Machine Type Connectivity for Demanding Applications in Remote Regions” (6G-SatMTC). Launched in April 2023, the project has garnered significant interest and support from major industry players, including Nokia, Airbus, and
6G-SatMTC Project: Revolutionizing Connectivity in Remote Regions
Astronomers Uncover Mysteries of High-Mass Protostellar Cluster Formation
21 mins ago
Astronomers Uncover Mysteries of High-Mass Protostellar Cluster Formation
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
21 mins ago
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
6 mins ago
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
Chain-of-Table: A Major Leap in AI's Tabular Data Reasoning
10 mins ago
Chain-of-Table: A Major Leap in AI's Tabular Data Reasoning
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
16 mins ago
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
48 seconds
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
2 mins
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
2 mins
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
2 mins
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
5 mins
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
5 mins
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
6 mins
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
6 mins
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
6 mins
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app