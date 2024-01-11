en English
Science & Technology

Illinois Researchers Develop Sound-Damping Polymers: A Game-Changer in Noise Cancellation

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:40 pm EST
At the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a team of researchers has unlocked the potential of polymer networks to selectively damp sound and vibrations at specific frequencies. These novel polymers, enriched with dynamic covalent bonds, are the brainchild of materials science and engineering professor Chris Evans and his team, as detailed in their recently published study in the globally recognized journal, Nature Communications.

Dynamic Bonds: The Game Changer

What sets these polymers apart are their unique structures and dynamic bonds that possess the ability to exchange with each other. This capability allows the polymers to rearrange their structure in response to environmental changes. The result is a material capable of absorbing energy across a spectrum of frequencies, making it a promising contender in the creation of products such as ear plugs or helmets, designed to guard against noise-induced hearing problems.

Improved Mechanical Properties

The research team didn’t stop there. By designing these polymers with distinct architectures and crosslink points, and incorporating orthogonal bonds, these materials exhibit not only superior damping capabilities but also improved mechanical properties, namely toughness. These features make the polymers a potential game-changer in fields where both energy absorption and resilience are crucial.

The Road Ahead

Despite their promising potential, these polymers are not without limitations. One particular challenge is their tendency to flow over time, akin to the behavior of silly putty. The team at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is now focusing on enhancing these polymers to be self-standing and to damp a broader range of frequencies. This research, funded by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research and the National Science Foundation, involved contributions from Sirui Ge and Yu-Hsuan Tsao from the same department and laboratory, and is affiliated with the Materials Research Laboratory and the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at UIUC.

Science & Technology
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

