IDEXX Unveils AI-Powered Diagnostic Tool Transforming Veterinary Medicine

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., a pioneer in pet healthcare innovation, has unveiled the IDEXX inVue Dx Cellular Analyzer, a diagnostic tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for veterinary use. This groundbreaking analyzer promises to deliver reference-laboratory quality results in a mere 10 minutes, eliminating the need for conventional slide preparation. The device leverages deep AI learning models, trained by accredited pathologists, to scrutinize cells in their original state and generate multidimensional images.

Revolutionizing Veterinary Diagnostics

The inVue Dx analyzer is set to modernize cytology and blood morphology testing—a common procedure in U.S. veterinary practices which currently involves labor-intensive manual microscopy. The slide-free, load-and-go technology of the analyzer aims to deliver consistent, clinically significant results. This will assist veterinarians in formulating accurate diagnoses and treatment plans more rapidly.

Integration and Expansion

The inVue Dx analyzer will be fully integrated with IDEXX’s suite of point-of-care analyzers, practice management systems, and VetConnect PLUS, enhancing the efficiency and scope of veterinary medicine. The much-anticipated global launch is scheduled for late 2024, with plans to broaden its capabilities to include screening lumps and bumps with fine needle aspirate samples.

Reshaping Pet Healthcare

IDEXX Laboratories, headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, has been committed to supporting veterinary medicine with innovative solutions that enhance clinical care and practice efficiency since 1983. The launch of the inVue Dx Cellular Analyzer is another stride in its mission to revolutionize pet healthcare, evidencing IDEXX’s dedication to exploring new avenues that facilitate and improve the provision of veterinary care.