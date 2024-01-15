en English
Europe

Iceland’s Volcanic Eruption: A Reminder of the Worldwide Threat

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Iceland’s Volcanic Eruption: A Reminder of the Worldwide Threat

In November 2023, a volcano’s imminent eruption in Iceland led to the evacuation of 4,000 residents from Grindavik, a stark reminder of the significant risk volcanoes pose worldwide. With over 800 million people living near active volcanoes, volcanic-related natural disasters have resulted in damages totaling approximately 4.5 billion euros globally in the last decade. Predicting volcanic activity continues to challenge experts, despite technological advancements. However, the interdisciplinary research project ‘ROTTnROCK’, led by Thomas Walter of the Helmholtz Centre Potsdam – German Research Centre for Geosciences GFZ, is striving to uncover the triggers behind volcanic eruptions, landslides on volcano slopes, and sudden activations of faults.

Understanding Volcano Triggers

Historically, pressure changes inside volcanoes were considered the primary cause of such events. However, recent research is shifting focus onto the role of hydrothermal alteration. This process impacts the strength and permeability of rocks within volcanoes. Understanding these gradual changes could be vital in predicting volcanic hazards that have often been overlooked. The research team, which includes experts from Ireland, Sweden, and France, has received a ten million euro grant from the European Union through an ERC grant to support their investigation.

Grindavik – A Town Under Threat

The town of Grindavik experienced the terrifying reality of this geological threat. The Sundhnjukagigar volcano erupted, resulting in a scene of destruction with houses engulfed in flames. Residents and tourists were evacuated due to numerous earthquakes and the growing risk of eruption. Lava broke through the perimeter wall of a geothermal power plant, threatening the city’s heating supply. This eruption marks the first significant volcanic disaster in Iceland since 1973.

Beyond Iceland

While the situation in Iceland is dire, it is crucial to remember that 800 million people globally reside near active volcanoes. The findings of the ‘ROTTnROCK’ project could provide these communities with crucial information and potentially save countless lives. Volcanoes, while beautiful and awe-inspiring, hold a destructive power that humanity is still striving to understand fully.

Europe Science & Technology
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

