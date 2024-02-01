Ice Age Comes Alive in Maryland: Woolly Mammoth Exhibit Opens

On Belair Road in Overlea, a window into the Ice Age has been unveiled at the Natural History Society of Maryland. The star attraction of this new exhibit is a nearly complete fossilized skeleton of a woolly mammoth, a colossal creature that roamed the earth during the prehistoric era. This impressive display offers an educational journey into Maryland's ancient past, providing a tangible connection to a time when glaciers ruled the landscape.

Bringing the Ice Age to Life

The woolly mammoth skeleton, sourced from the frigid terrains of Alaska, is not the only spectacle that awaits visitors. An accompanying hand-painted mural, created by a talented local artist, breathes life into the era when these giants roamed. It illustrates the ancient environment, an artist's rendition of the mammoth's habitat, evoking the aura of a Maryland that was.

Glacial Narratives

The exhibit goes beyond the mammoth, educating visitors about the glaciers that advanced into Pennsylvania, yet fell short of reaching Maryland. This significant geohistory underscores the region's climatic past, its interplay with the broader ecosystem, and the role it played in shaping the state's current topography.

A Historical and Scientific Perspective

The Natural History Society of Maryland has curated this exhibit with the intent of providing historical and scientific perspectives on the region's prehistoric era. The mammoth skeleton and the artistically rendered ancient environment serve to connect visitors with the distant past, making it a tangible reality. As the society opens its doors for this exhibit, it invites visitors to step back in time and gain a new understanding of the world that was.