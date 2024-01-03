Icahn School of Medicine Develops Innovative Tool to Optimize Drug Target Prioritization

Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have developed an innovative computational tool known as the ‘genetic priority score’ (GPS) aimed at optimizing drug target prioritization during drug development. The findings of this development were published in the January 3 issue of Nature Genetics.

GPS: A New Tool for Drug Development

The GPS, in essence, amalgamates various types of human genetic data into a unique, easy-to-interpret score. The score gauges the general potential of a gene to be a viable drug target. Genes with high scores are more likely to prove successful as drug targets. The development of this tool is borne out of the necessity for a more efficient and reliable method of prioritizing targets for drug development.

High GPS values can identify both existing and novel therapeutic targets, thereby assisting researchers in optimizing drug gene target selection. This is anticipated to enhance the overall efficiency of drug discovery, potentially mitigating the high rates of clinical trial failures and inefficiencies prevalent in drug development pipelines.

Implications and Future Plans

The study, helmed by senior author Ron Do, PhD, revealed that genes with high GPS were often targets of approved drugs, thereby validating the efficacy of the tool. With drug development expenses escalating due to high clinical trial failure rates, this tool is poised to improve early-stage target prioritization. It is a well-known fact that genetic backing for drug indications can enhance clinical trial success and approval rates.

The researchers plan to further refine the GPS by incorporating additional genetic features and evaluating advanced algorithms. The study was funded by various NIH awards, the French National Research Agency, the Leducq Foundation, The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai, and the Helmsley Foundation Award.