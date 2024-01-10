Hypergiant Star RW Cephei’s Mysterious Dimming and Brightening Phenomenon Revealed

Astronomers have captured the first close-up images of the colossal star RW Cephei, which recently experienced an unusual extinction event. The images reveal new insights about what’s happening around the behemoth star, suggesting that a grand eruption of a gas cloud obscured a significant proportion of its light. Situated approximately 16,000 light-years from Earth, this ‘cold hypergiant’ dimmed dramatically over the past two years, with its brightness declining to about a third of its usual luminosity. Observations also reveal that the star lacks a regular shape and that the dimming was instigated by microscopic dust clouds that hindered the star’s visibility. Currently, as the cloud drifts away, the star is gradually emerging into visibility again.

Unveiling the Enigma of RW Cephei

Decoding the Hypergiant’s Behavior

An Unprecedented View into Hypergiant Stars

