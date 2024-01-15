HYBRID Software Unveils PACKZ 9.5: A Quantum Leap for Label and Packaging Editors

HYBRID Software, a global leader in graphic arts productivity tools, has unveiled Version 9.5 of its esteemed PACKZ and STEPZ label and packaging editors. This latest update introduces significant enhancements that aim to boost productivity in label and packaging printing across diverse printing methods such as digital, flexo, and offset.

Revolutionizing Color Management

The standout feature of PACKZ 9.5 is its innovative Colorspace color management technology. This technological leap ensures color consistency across different printing methods and devices by simplifying high-quality color conversion for CMYK, RGB, multicolor, and expanded gamut printing. The Colorspace technology incorporates spectral data and supports CxF/X-4 spot color definitions, dynamically building DeviceLink profiles with exceptional color accuracy.

Minimizing Wastage with Packzimizer

Another remarkable addition is the expanded Packzimizer feature. Now incorporating lane planning for roll-fed digital labels and block imposition for cut-and-stack labels, Packzimizer aims to reduce wastage significantly. This optimization tool automates the layout process for various printing and production methods, offering comprehensive step and repeat solutions.

CAPTURE 3D: A Leap in Shrink Sleeve Quality and 3D Modeling

PACKZ 9.5 also debuts CAPTURE 3D, an optional application designed to revolutionize shrink sleeve quality and 3D modeling. This cutting-edge tool allows for swift and high-quality grid distortion and 3D previews. In doing so, it improves time to market and visual appeal, providing a crucial edge in an increasingly competitive industry.

Enhanced Trapping Technology

Furthermore, PACKZ 9.5 enhances its industry-leading trapping technology, which prevents gaps between artwork elements during flexo printing. The introduction of the Trap Rules feature allows for more efficient and quality trapping in prepress, adding another layer of precision and quality to the prepress process.

HYBRID Software’s latest offering embodies its commitment to delivering productivity tools for the graphic arts industry that feature native PDF workflows, enterprise cloud solutions, scalable technology, and direct integration with MIS solutions and output devices. With a global presence and a portfolio that includes the CLOUDFLOW workflow, the PACKZ and STEPZ editors, and print quality solutions, HYBRID Software continues to redefine the standards of the graphic arts industry.