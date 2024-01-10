Human Activities Propel Bird Species Extinction: A Late Pleistocene Tale

Unveiling the catastrophic footprint of human expansion on bird species, a recent study discloses that human activities have swept off around 1,300 to 1,500 bird species since the Late Pleistocene era. This sweeping loss represents nearly 12% of all bird species that once graced our planet with their presence.

The Hidden Extinction

Arriving at this alarming finding involved a meticulous blend of recorded extinctions and model estimates, which factored in the inherent incompleteness of the fossil record. Astonishingly, about 55% of these extinctions have left no trace, remaining undiscovered to this day. The extensive loss in the Pacific region is particularly jarring, accounting for 61% of total bird extinctions.

A Dive into the Past

Human-driven extinctions have not remained constant throughout history. A significant surge around 1300 CE likely stands out as the largest human-driven vertebrate extinction wave ever witnessed. During this period, the extinction rate rose to an alarming 80 to 95 times higher than the background extinction rate.

Small Populations, Big Impact

Surprisingly, even small human populations have wreaked havoc on bird populations, especially on islands. New threats introduced by humans, such as habitat loss, the introduction of non-native species, and overexploitation for hunting, have all contributed to this devastation.

The study’s findings strike a resounding chord, underscoring the profound impact of human expansion across the globe on avian biodiversity. They shed light on the urgency of understanding the true magnitude of human-driven biodiversity loss as a cornerstone for conservation efforts.