Science & Technology

Human Activities Drive Unprecedented Bird Extinctions, Study Reveals

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
Human Activities Drive Unprecedented Bird Extinctions, Study Reveals

In a seminal study published in Nature Communications, scientists have unveiled that human activities are responsible for the extinction of between 1,300 and 1,500 bird species since the Late Pleistocene. This staggering figure represents approximately one in nine of all bird species and reflects an extinction rate 60 to 95 times higher than the natural background extinction rate.

Unearthed Extinctions

The research team utilized a combination of recorded extinctions and model estimates based on the fossil record’s completeness to arrive at these numbers. Astonishingly, it is believed that 55% of these extinctions have yet to be unearthed. Reasons for this include a lack of research or the simple fact that some species left no trace in the fossil record.

The Great Extinction Wave

The most intense period of bird extinction is pinpointed around 1300 CE, marking what is likely the largest human-driven vertebrate extinction wave in recorded history. The Pacific region bears the brunt of this loss, accounting for a whopping 61% of total bird extinctions. Isolated archipelagos, in particular, have been severely affected.

Drivers of Extinction

Several factors have contributed to these extinctions. Habitat loss due to land clearance, the introduction of non-native plants and animals, and overexploitation through hunting and trapping have all played a role. Another study focusing on African raptors reveals similar trends. It shows that 90 percent of 42 species could experience drastic population declines due to human actions such as poaching, retaliatory attacks from farmers and herders, and loss of natural habitat.

The human-driven bird extinctions have severe and potentially irreversible ecological and evolutionary consequences. This research underscores the urgency of addressing human impacts on biodiversity and emphasizes the need to expand protected landmass and educate grassroots communities, policymakers, and wildlife managers to strengthen bird conservation efforts.

Science & Technology Wildlife
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

