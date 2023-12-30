en English
Automotive

How Cold Weather Impacts Electric Vehicle Performance: Precautions and Solutions

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:58 pm EST
For electric vehicle (EV) owners, understanding the impact of temperature changes on their vehicle’s performance is crucial. Cold weather, in particular, can significantly reduce the range of EVs because of slower chemical reactions within the battery. While the ideal temperature for EV batteries facilitates optimal ion movement, contributing to efficient charging and energy retention, low temperatures can slow these reactions down. This leads to a reduced charge capacity and overall vehicle range. However, it is important to note that this issue is temporary and does not cause long-term damage to the battery.

Battling the Cold: Precautions and Solutions

Drivers like Hans Guo, who experienced his Tesla stopping abruptly despite the dashboard indicating remaining range, have learned to take precautions such as charging more frequently during cold spells. In response to this common issue, carmakers have begun integrating more efficient heat pumps into new EV models. These innovations aim to maintain optimal battery temperature and performance even in colder climates.

Impact of Cold Weather on Traditional Vehicles

It’s not just EVs that feel the chill. Leading mechanic Scotty Kilmer has warned petrol and diesel owners about the potential 35 percent loss of battery power if temperatures drop below freezing. Data from the RAC and AA highlight a rise in battery-related breakdowns during winter, with over one in six callouts involving battery problems. AXA Insurance reports a 51 percent increase in battery problems in winter compared to summer, suggesting regular charging and storing vehicles in warmer environments are essential preventative measures.

Global EV Industry Updates

In other EV news, China’s electric vehicle industry continues to grow rapidly, now dominating global EV sales and surpassing Tesla in the Chinese market. A couple from Aberdeen made history by completing a pole-to-pole electric vehicle challenge, driving from the Arctic to Antarctica in an EV. Meanwhile, advancements in robotics may help to reduce electric vehicle costs, making them more affordable. However, the German government’s decision to end the country’s electric vehicle subsidies has impacted the market. Companies like Starbucks and Volvo are supporting the EV movement by installing new charging stations, with 50 new stations activated at Starbucks locations between Denver and Seattle.

Automotive Science & Technology Weather
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

