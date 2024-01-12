HKUST Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Sensor Array Technology

In a groundbreaking development, researchers at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) have devised a sensor array technology inspired by the human auditory system. Led by Associate Professor YANG Zhengbao, the team’s novel approach tackles long-standing challenges associated with traditional sensor arrays, such as complex wiring and low resistance to damage.

The Science Behind the Breakthrough

The new technology takes a leap from conventional methods by assigning unique frequencies to each sensor. It uses amplitude modulation to superimpose signals onto a single conductor, thus significantly reducing the complexity of the wiring system. Furthermore, the innovative use of the Fast Fourier Transform algorithm allows for the simultaneous decoding of signals, marking a substantial improvement over the typical time-division multiplexing approach.

Redundancy and Reconfigurability

The HKUST researchers have incorporated an element of redundancy into their design, mirroring the synaptic connections present in the human ear. This feature improves damage tolerance and allows for reconfigurability, making the technology particularly advantageous in dynamic environments or adaptive devices. The team has also implemented a modular, Lego-style design that simplifies maintenance and repairs, enhancing its practicality.

Potential Applications and Future Prospects

The technology has been demonstrated in applications such as a pressure sensor array and a pressure-temperature multimodal sensor array, which hold potential uses in medical prosthetics and monitoring strain in aircraft wings. Despite current limitations related to the number of sensor units and miniaturization, the team is hopeful about refining the design and exploring commercial partnerships. Their promising findings, in collaboration with City University of Hong Kong, have been published in the journal Science Advances.