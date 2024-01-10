HAT-P-18 b: A Detailed Look into the Atmosphere of a ‘Hot Saturn’

The enigmatic exoplanet HAT-P-18 b, hovering more than 500 light-years away, has been the subject of an in-depth atmospheric study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. The celestial body, bearing similarities to Saturn in mass yet closer to Jupiter in size, is enveloped by a ‘puffed-up’ atmosphere – a characteristic that makes it a prime candidate for observational analysis.

Unveiling HAT-P-18 b’s Atmospheric Mysteries

Employing data harvested by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), an international team of researchers led by Marylou Fournier-Tondreau from iREx, meticulously examined a transit event, a celestial episode when HAT-P-18 b moved in front of its sun-like star. This transit allowed the team to scrutinize starlight sifted through the planet’s atmosphere, a process that is not without its challenges. The complexity lies in distinguishing atmospheric signals from the star’s activity, characterized by dark spots and bright regions, which can counterfeit planetary atmospheric features.

Decoding the Data, Debunking Previous Assertions

In order to surmount these challenges, the iREx team developed a model accounting for the star’s surface features. Their analysis concluded that the concentration of water vapour and carbon dioxide in HAT-P-18 b’s atmosphere is almost tenfold lower than suggested by previous studies. Moreover, their findings indicated that clouds and star spots were present, as opposed to hazes. They also debunked the presence of methane reported in a prior study.

HAT-P-18 b: Unlikely Candidate for Habitability

While molecules such as water and carbon dioxide are often associated as potential signs of life, the high temperatures of approximately 600 degrees Celsius on HAT-P-18 b make it a less probable candidate for hosting life. The future, however, holds the promise of further revelations. Upcoming observations with JWST’s Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) are expected to fine-tune these results, shedding more light on the mysteries of this ‘hot Saturn’ exoplanet.