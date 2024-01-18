Groundbreaking Technique in Localized pH Control Transforms Protein Diagnostics

In a groundbreaking approach to localized pH control, scientists have proposed an electrochemically generated acid (EGA) method. Overcoming the limitations of traditional techniques that rely on bulk pH buffers, this innovative technique offers a significant leap forward, particularly in low-volume applications such as microfluidics.

A Revolution in pH Control

Traditional techniques often involve the use of multiple chemical reagents and do not allow the precise control necessary for small-scale systems. With EGA, acid is produced by applying a current or voltage to a fluid containing certain chemicals or to a surface with immobilized chemicals. This allows for far more precise control over pH changes.

‘Lab on PCB’: A New Frontier in Protein Diagnostics

The research team applied this technology on a printed circuit board (PCB) platform to create a ‘Lab on PCB’ device. The goal of this device is to preconcentrate proteins within a sample. The study used bovine hemoglobin (bHb) and green fluorescent protein (eGFP) as case study proteins, monitoring pH changes at individually addressed electrodes using both optical and electrochemical methods. The results pointed to successful protein preconcentration and the creation of a pH gradient, a fundamental requirement for microfluidic isoelectric focusing (μIEF).

Unleashing the Power of Mass-Manufactured Protein Diagnostics

By utilizing commercial manufacturing technology, the research demonstrates the potential for mass-manufactured protein diagnostics for low-abundance biomarkers. The PCB device was tested in two configurations: an open setup with a well of fluid over the electrode array and a closed setup with integrated microfluidic channels. The experiments laid the groundwork for further development of integrated systems for protein analysis, tackling the challenges of sample extraction, channel design, and flow control in microfluidic devices.

This method’s success could revolutionize the field of protein diagnostics, opening the door to more efficient and precise testing for various diseases.