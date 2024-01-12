en English
Science & Technology

Groundbreaking Study: Ultra-Short Pulses at GHz Rates Using Graphene-Coated Microcavity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:03 am EST
Groundbreaking Study: Ultra-Short Pulses at GHz Rates Using Graphene-Coated Microcavity

In a ground-breaking study, scientists have developed a novel method for generating ultra-short pulses at gigahertz (GHz) repetition rates using a graphene-coated resonant microcavity. This innovative microcavity is integrated into a fiber ring laser cavity to act as a mode controller. The process of pulse generation involves three key steps: the creation of a continuous wave (CW) laser within the main cavity, spectral filtering by the high-Q optical microcavity, and mode-locking of optical modes via the graphene layer, guided by the Pauli blocking principle. The repetition rate is determined by the Free Spectral Range (FSR) of the cavity.

Fabrication of Graphene-Coated Microsphere Resonators

The fabrication of graphene-coated microsphere resonators involves creating silica microsphere cavities with high-Q factors using an arc fusion method. This is followed by the deposition of a graphene layer using the ACS method, which allows for uniform growth on 3D shapes. The quality of the resonators is confirmed through Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) and other spectroscopic methods, indicating low surface scattering losses and high purity of the graphene. The graphene’s optical nonlinearity, important for pulse formation, is validated through various analyses, including high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HR-TEM).

Nonlinearity and Saturable Absorption Behavior

The nonlinearity is further confirmed by demonstrating saturable absorption behavior, essential for stable mode-locked pulse operation. The integrated system’s effectiveness is shown through the creation of GHz rate pulses. The pulse behavior is further studied by examining the impact of microsphere diameter on mode spacing. The research indicates that a balance between nonlinearity and chromatic dispersion is crucial for successful pulse generation. A stable mode locking operation is achieved within a specific range of intracavity powers.

Significance of the Study

The study provides a detailed explanation of the generation mechanism and the significance of achieving both high Q device and loss minimized graphene layer for supporting the generation of a wider spectral envelope. The graphene-coated microcavity serves as a passively controlled intracavity component, enabling the generation of ultra-short laser pulses at high repetition rates. The achieved repetition rates of up to 150 GHz and tuning of 6.1 GHz demonstrate the potential of this technology for high-speed optical communications and other applications.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

