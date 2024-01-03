en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Groundbreaking Study Sheds Light on Computational Capacity of Human Purkinje Cells

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Groundbreaking Study Sheds Light on Computational Capacity of Human Purkinje Cells

In a groundbreaking study, insights into the computational capacity of Purkinje cells (PCs) in the human cerebellum have been revealed. High-resolution morphological reconstructions and unique electrophysiological recordings of human PCs ex vivo have provided a comparative analysis against their rodent counterparts. This research marks a significant stride in understanding human neuronal functions, traditionally reliant on rodent models.

Anatomical Differences Between Human and Rodent PCs

The study unveiled that human and mouse PCs, while sharing similar fractal structures, are not identical. Human PCs are considerably larger with approximately 7.5 times more dendritic spines, a result of similar spine density but increased size. This intricate structure of human PCs is further emphasized by their higher dendritic complexity, typically emitting 2-3 main dendritic trunks instead of one observed in mice.

Electro-responsiveness and Computational Capacity

Despite these anatomical differences, the intrinsic electro-responsiveness between human and mouse PCs is analogous. However, computational model simulations hint at human PCs’ superior processing capabilities. They can handle approximately 6.5 times more input patterns compared to mice. This finding signifies that human PCs have evolved to develop more complex dendrites, thus enhancing their computational capacity while maintaining spike discharge properties akin to rodents.

Implications and Ethical Considerations

The cerebellar cortical tissues used in this study were carefully collected following ethical guidelines and with patient consent. The findings of this research are pivotal in bridging knowledge gaps about human PCs. They also pave the way for developing more accurate computational models to simulate neuronal responses. This understanding could be instrumental in advancing our comprehension of neuronal disorders and developing targeted treatments.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk

By Hadeel Hashem

Bismuth Selenide Nanoparticles: A Breakthrough in Electronics and Optoelectronics

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Revolutionizing High-Resolution Imaging: A Leap Forward in Electron Ptychography Detector Technology

By Mazhar Abbas

Innovative Study Enhances Understanding of Bio-Based Packaging Materials

By BNN Correspondents

Revolutionizing Wastewater Treatment: The LIIFPM Technique for Oil-Wat ...
@Science & Technology · 16 mins
Revolutionizing Wastewater Treatment: The LIIFPM Technique for Oil-Wat ...
heart comment 0
Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles: A New Frontier in Chemosensing and Metal Ion Detection

By Quadri Adejumo

Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles: A New Frontier in Chemosensing and Metal Ion Detection
Revolutionizing 5G: The 16-Port mMIMO Antenna System with Metamaterials

By Bijay Laxmi

Revolutionizing 5G: The 16-Port mMIMO Antenna System with Metamaterials
Facebook’s New ‘Link History’ Feature: A Step Forward or a Privacy Concern?

By BNN Correspondents

Facebook's New 'Link History' Feature: A Step Forward or a Privacy Concern?
SpaceX Drives 20% Surge in Orbital Launch Attempts in 2023

By Muhammad Jawad

SpaceX Drives 20% Surge in Orbital Launch Attempts in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals
44 seconds
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
1 min
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
1 min
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
2 mins
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
2 mins
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
2 mins
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
3 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
3 mins
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
3 mins
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app